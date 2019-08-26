Anushka Sharma’s new pic from West Indies has a special message, see it here

bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma, who is on a break from movies and is accompanying her husband Virat Kohli on his West Indies tour, posted a new pictures from her vacation. Of special mention is her message for her fans.

Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote: “In a world where you can be anything , be kind.” She followed it up with different emojis, including a heart emoji. Looking happy, Anushka can be seen in a white T-shirt and denim shorts. She is wearing a pair of sunglasses as she poses, possibly on the deck of a ship, with the blue sea behind her. The picture is part of her #LoveAndLightProject, a new initiative by her, the sole purpose of which is to spread good vibes. “Love & Light Project is a social experiment to constructively connect as human beings and not subject each other to negativity. I believe that through positivity and positive affirmations, our world would thrive better,” ANI quoted Anushka as saying.

Anushka and Virat have been sharing interesting pictures from West Indies. Among the ones that Anushka shared, one particular picture, went viral. Wearing a white and yellow bikini, Anushka was photographed sitting by a beach. Sharing it, she had written: “Sun kissed & blessed.” While the picture has been appreciated by many, including Virat, it also led to many memes created around it. Some compared her to a road signal, while others suggested she is everywhere, from the cricket stadium to Priyanka Chopra’s past Metgala events.

Only recently, Virat shared a picture of the two of them, at the beach. In the picture, a relaxed Anushka sits alongside Virat by the beach as they pose for the camera.

Anushka has not signed any film ever since the release of her last film Zero in December. The film fared badly at the box office. Soon after, Anushka went on a long break, first accompanying Virat on India’s tour of Australia and New Zealand and now West Indies. In the meanwhile, she is producing a series for Netflix. Speaking about her choice of roles in the future, Anushka had told Hindustan Times, “The best situation for me to be in — as an actor as well as the audience — would be to watch a film which is entertaining but it must also leave some thoughts — in a very subtle manner — in your mind to ponder over.”

