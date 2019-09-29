Priyanka Chopra asks Kapil Sharma to choose between Rs 2 crore and 6 hot girls; his answer is pure gold

bollywood

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 19:46 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra paid a visit to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming film, The Sky is Pink, and put the host on the spot. Priyanka in a video shared by Kapil on Instagram, asked Kapil to pick between a Rs 2 crore cheque and six hot girls in the Maldives.

Kapil replied that he would pick the Rs 2 crore paycheque, and when Priyanka expressed her disbelief at Kapil’s choice, the comedian provided his logic behind the decision. He said that he could probably arrange the same holiday package in Rs 60000 instead. The audience burst out in laughter.

Several of them left laughing emojis in the comments section of Kapil’s post. “Love u so much bhai,” one person wrote. “Sahi baat hai,” wrote another. The video has been viewed over 1.2 million times already.

The episode will be aired next week, ahead of the October 11 release of The Sky is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film premiered to positive response at the recent Toronto International Film Festival.

Kapil recently announced that his wife, Ginni Chatrath, is expecting their first child. “I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it’s our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby’s health,” he told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.

Priyanka, meanwhile, continues to make headlines for her globetrotting lifestyle with singer husband Nick Jonas.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 19:45 IST