Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas is ‘a complete Punjabi’, watch him dance to Kalank song First Class as proof

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:44 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently promoting her upcoming film The Sky is Pink, has said that her husband, singer Nick Jonas, is ‘a complete Punjabi’. Priyanka said that Nick likes to listen to Bollywood songs before going to bed, and also before taking to the stage.

She told Bombay Times in an interview, “He is a complete Punjabi! He listens to Bollywood music before going on stage. He keeps listening to music on a Hindi radio channel. He calls it his ‘hype music’. His dressing room has Bollywood music playing all the time. He just fell in love with India right from the time he visited the country.”

As proof, Nick took to Instagram on Friday and shared a couple of videos of himself, busting a move to Kalank song First Class. “Showtime,” he captioned the video, shared on Instagram stories, presumably from before one of the Jonas Brothers’ recent performances.

First Class has been performed by Arijit Singh, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music by Pritam. The music video has been watched almost 160 million times on YouTube.

At Nick’s recent birthday party, videos of him dancing with Priyanka to De De Pyaar De song Hauli Hauli were shared online. And in an Instagram live Q&A, the singer revealed his two favourite Bollywood songs: Desi Girl, picturised on Priyanka, from the film Dostana, and Bom Diggy Diggy, from Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety.

