Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas dance to Hauli Hauli on his birthday, she gives him a kiss as crowd goes wild. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:36 IST

A new video from Nick Jonas’ never-ending birthday celebrations show him dancing to a Bollywood song with wife Priyanka Chopra. The singer and the actor are seen laughing and swinging to Hauli Hauli from De De Pyaar De in the video.

Priyanka is seen in a yellow dress with one long sleeve and embellishments at the bottom of her skirt. Nick is seen in a large black overcoat and black pants. As Nick does the bhangra to the music, Priyanka breaks into a jig too. She soon gets embarrassed and laughs at Nick’s expressions.

Priyanka also attended Nick’s concert in St Paul on Monday night. Videos from the concert show her offering a rose to Nick from the pit and giving him a kiss as the crowds broke into loud cheers. She then hopped on stage to sing the birthday song for him with his brothers and the audience.

Priyanka was seen wearing a black suit while Nick was seen in a mint green outfit. She was seen swinging to the music and enjoying the concert.

More pictures show Priyanka posing with Nick next to a giant birthday cake. The cake is shaped like the Villa One tequila bottle that he is the owner of. Priyanka is seen in a white T-shirt and a pair of white shorts.

Also read: Angad Bedi finally addresses breaking up with Nora Fatehi to marry Neha Dhupia, says she’ll get ‘deserving partner’ soon

Priyanka penned a love-filled note to Nick on his 27th birthday, which she shared on Instagram on Monday. Sharing a video montage of herself with her husband, Priyanka wrote: “The light of my life. Everyday with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you Nick Jonas.”

She tied the knot with the American singer in two extravagant ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018. She is gearing up for the release of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 13:32 IST