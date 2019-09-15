Happy birthday Nick Jonas: His 10 pics with wife Priyanka Chopra that prove no one does romance like these two

music

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:47 IST

American singer Nick Jonas celebrates his birthday on Monday and his wife Priyanka Chopra will likely be by his side as he turns 27. Priyanka was in Toronto this weekend to attend the screening of her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink.

Ever since they got married in December last year, Priyanka and Nick have been enjoying their blissful married life and each other’s company at various picturesque locations. Whether accompanying each other at Film festivals or album tours, or simply going for a vacation, the couple has been celebrating their relationship like it’s a party.

Both Priyanka and Nick also shower each other with love on Instagram and treat fans with sneak peek into their personal lives. Pictures and videos also, often surface on various fan pages on social media, keeping all their fans happy.

Also read: Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari claims judges are unfair, Raveena Tandon confronts him

A video that surfaced online recently showed the singer making a cute gesture of love towards his wife during a Jonas Brothers concert. As Nick strummed his guitar on stage, he took a break to mouth ‘I love you’ to Priyanka. She was seen enjoying the concert with her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra in the video.

Check out the cutest pictures of Priyanka and Nick together:

The Jonas Brothers - Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin - are touring across the US for their Happiness Begins Tout. They reunited as a band 13 years after their split earlier this year. Their wives and family often join them for concerts. Joe’s wife and actor Sophie Turner were seen at the Jonas Brothers concerts on the first few days of the tour.

Based on the real life story of Aisha Chaudhury, The Sky Is Pink traces the practical, emotional and relationship struggles faced by the parents of a teenager who was diagnosed with a terminal illness early in life. The real-life Aisha Chaudhury died on Jan. 24, 2015, at 18, the day after her book, My Little Epiphanies, was published..

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 19:43 IST