Priyanka Chopra thinks husband Nick Jonas’ Midway look is ‘fire’

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:54 IST

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and musician-actor husband Nick Jonas have never really shied away from expressing their love for each other, or packing on the PDA on social media. The Sky Is Pink’s leading lady and producer recently made headlines for her gorgeous look at New York Fashion Week and for the trailer of her upcoming movie, and now a little comment by the global dominator has brought the spotlight back on her.

Priyanka is mighty impressed by Nick’s look as Bruno P Gaido for his upcoming film Midway. Nick on Tuesday evening unveiled his look from the film on his Instagram account. In the image, he is sporting a pencil-thin moustache, camel-coloured pilot headgear and his unseen outfit appears to match his war pilot character, and this left Priyanka completely smitten.

“Bruno P. Gaido. A WWII gunner awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his heroic and invaluable efforts in the Battle of Midway. #MidwayMovie,” the Sucker singer captioned the image.

The actor, who is gearing up for the release of her next The Sky Is Pink, left a fire and lovestruck emoji in the comments section.

Midway is based on the real life events that took place in the Battle of Midway in 1942 between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy during World War II. It is helmed by Roland Emmerich.

Nick, who is also part of the iconic band The Jonas Brothers along with brothers Kevin and Joe, attributed the success of Sucker to the wives of the trio. Sucker was their first single after they reunited and released it in February of this year. The chart-topping song garnered over 200 million views, earned four nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards and even won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Pop Video.

Other than the boys, the video also featured Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas, Joe’s wife Sophie Turner and Priyanka. As per reports in People magazine, Nick said in Cigar Aficionado’s October cover story, “We knew that context needed to be given about where we are now. And I think the biggest piece of that puzzle is those three incredible women who stand by our side. And they stole the show in our video.”

(With inputs from IANS.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 12:52 IST