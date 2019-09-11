Priyanka Chopra stuns in abs-baring dress at New York Fashion Week, Kriti Sanon adds glam. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:16 IST

Priyanka Chopra spread her magic at the New York Fashion Week once again on Tuesday. The actor attended fashion house Oscar de la Renta’s runway show and pictures from her appearance have landed.

Priyanka looked glamourous as ever in her stunning black outfit. A dark full sleeves dress, it showed her toned midriff through a mesh of golden chains. She let her shoulder-length hair loose and completed the look with black high heels and a golden structured little box bag.

She took the prestigious front row seats at the show with other stars like Lucy Hale of Pretty Little Liars and Czech model Karolína Kurková. She clicked pictures and selfies with multiple celebrities as well. Check out her pics:

Priyanka Chopra attends the Oscar de la Renta runway show. ( REUTERS )

Priyanka Chopra greets other guests at the show. ( Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP )

Karolina Kurkova, left, and Priyanka Chopra share a hug. ( Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP )

Lucy Hale, left, and Priyanka Chopra at the fashion show. ( Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP )

Priyanka Chopra wore a black dress to the show. ( REUTERS )

Another Bollywood star spotted at the New York Fashion Week was actor Kriti Sanon who attended the runway show for Coach. She chronicled her time at the fashion week and from the dressing room on her Instagram stories. She shared videos of herself as her team fixed her hair or did her nails. Kriti even shared a picture of pre-show meal, a delicious-looking square pizza.

Kriti Sanon at the New York Fashion Week.

Kriti wore a green shiny, shimmery dress with high heels. She carried a coach bag and let her hair loose, tied with some golden pins.

Priyanka launched the first trailer of her upcoming Hindi film The Sky Is Pink on Tuesday. She later held an Instagram live with her fans to talk to them about her film, future plans, when she would be back in Indian and also her plans for the night. She said she would head out for the fashion show while her husband Nick Jonas left for Nashville for another Jonas Brothers concert.

Priyanka will be back in India around September 20 to shoot for her next film in New Delhi. The Sky Is Pink releases on October 11 and will screen at Toronto International Film Festival on September 13.

