Chhichhore box office collection day 4: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor film beats Saaho on Monday, collects Rs 42 cr

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:28 IST

Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor and directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame, has been declared a hit at the box office. The film remained steady on Monday and is now nearing the Rs 50 crore mark in less than a week of its release.

According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, the film collected around Rs 7.50 crore nett on Monday which is more than its opening day collections of Rs 7.32 crore. The film showed immense growth during the weekend amid positive word of mouth. It collected Rs 12.25 crore and Rs 16.41 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. It now stands at a total of around Rs 42.50 crore.

Chhichhore is said to be performing better at the multiplexes with Delhi NCR taking the lead. The collections of the film are, however, lower than Sushant’s last hit film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which had collected Rs 66 crore in its first weekend. It is still better than his last film Kedarnath which earned Rs 27.75 crore in its first weekend.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the overseas figures of the film. He wrote, “Chhichhore has opened well in the international arena... Opening weekend: $ 1.450 mn [Rs 10.39 cr]... Key markets...USA + Canada: $ 615k. UAE + GCC: $ 520k. UK: $ 128k. #Australia: $ 60k. Rest of World: $ 127k.”

The film is about a group of friends who reunite after several years and revisit their college-day memories. It also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty and Tushar Pandey.

The film comes a week after the release of Shraddha’s another big banner film, Saaho. In it, she stars opposite Prabhas of Baahubali fame.

The report states Saaho collected around Rs 2.50 crore on its second Monday. The film has registered a good response in the Hindi circle despite negative reviews. After collecting Rs 116 crore in its first week and adding Rs 14.95 crore in its second weekend, Saaho now stands at a total of around Rs 132.50 crore.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 09:24 IST