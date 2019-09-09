Chhichhore box office collection day 3: Sushant Singh Rajput film collects Rs 35 cr in first weekend, Saaho stays strong at Rs 130 cr

bollywood

Sep 09, 2019

Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, registered a good weekend at the domestic box office. The film had opened low on Friday but went on to show impressive growth during the weekend.

According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, the film collected around Rs 16 crore on Sunday, taking its total to Rs 35.57 crore. The film had opened at a mere Rs 7.32 crore but rose to Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Chhichhore goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Witnessed a big turnaround in evening and night shows... Word of mouth has come into play, which will translate into solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Weekend biz is sure to spring a big surprise... Fri Rs 7.32 cr. India biz.”

#Chhichhore goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Witnessed a big turnaround in evening and night shows... Word of mouth has come into play, which will translate into solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Weekend biz is sure to spring a big surprise... Fri ₹ 7.32 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2019

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty and Tushar Pandey. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “An ode to college-time friendships, romances, ragging, fights, competitions and countless memories, Chhichhore is a riot of emotions, and takes you on a nostalgic ride. It’s a relevant film with a rather important message conveyed through an engaging narrative. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame, Chhichhore is high on content and humour packaged so well that it stays with you for a very long time.”

The film now gives competition to Shraddha’s another big release, Saaho which stars Prabhas as the main lead. According to the report, the film’s Hindi version showed around 50% growth with collections of Rs 6.50 crore nett on Sunday. It now stands at a total collection of Rs 130 crore.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma and Chunky Pandey in key roles and released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Sep 09, 2019