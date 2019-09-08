Chhichhore box office day 2: Sushant Singh film soars, makes Rs 12.25 cr, Saaho stays strong

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor’s new release Chhichhore maintained a strong growth curve at the ticket windows. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has made Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday.

This is a jump of 67% from day 1 and takes the film’s overall tally after two days to Rs 19.57 crore. Tweeting about it, Taran wrote: “#Chhichhore jumps [67.35%] on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth is converting into enhanced footfalls and in turn, reflecting in its BO numbers... Expect further growth on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 35 cr [+/-] total in its weekend... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 19.57 cr. #India biz.”

#Chhichhore jumps [67.35%] on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth is converting into enhanced footfalls and in turn, reflecting in its BO numbers... Expect further growth on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 35 cr [+/-] total in its weekend... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 19.57 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2019

The film, despite opening low on day 1, enjoyed a good word of mouth, according to Taran. Tweeting the day 1 figures, he wrote: “#Chhichhore goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Witnessed a big turnaround in evening and night shows... Word of mouth has come into play, which will translate into solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Weekend biz is sure to spring a big surprise... Fri ₹ 7.32 cr. #India biz.” He predicted that the film’s weekend business figures could spring a surprise.

#Chhichhore goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Witnessed a big turnaround in evening and night shows... Word of mouth has come into play, which will translate into solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Weekend biz is sure to spring a big surprise... Fri ₹ 7.32 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2019

Taran also mentioned that this is the second-best opening for a Sushant Singh Rajput film, after his biopic on cricketer MS Dhoni. He wrote: “Sushant Singh Rajput versus Sushant Singh Rajput... Day 1 biz... 2016: #MSDhoni - #TheUntoldStory: ₹ 21.30 cr 2019: #Chhichhore: ₹ 7.32 cr 2018: #Kedarnath: ₹ 7.25 cr 2013: #ShuddhDesiRomance: ₹ 6.45 cr #India biz.”

Meanwhile the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer Saaho, which saw a dip on Friday, picked up business on Saturday. According to a Box Office India report, Saaho saw a jump of 40% on Saturday, picking up Rs 4.75-5 crore nett, taking it overall Hindi collections to Rs 123.50 crore nett.

Chhichhore has been received well. Chhichhore tells the story of two characters, played by Sushant and Shraddha, and spans their lives -- from youth to adulthood. Sushant plays the college-going guy of Anni, a boy who lacks the courage to face girls, more so, Maya (Shraddha). Sushant is part of a gang of friends, who get separated after college, only to reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty in important roles. Helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, it has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

