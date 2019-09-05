Arjun Rampal trolled for riding in luxury car through waterlogged Mumbai, actor says he was in Alto

bollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:28 IST

Arjun Rampal had a sharp comeback for a troll on Instagram when they criticised the actor on his latest post. Arjun had shared a video on Wednesday, showing the waterlogged streets of Mumbai and expensive, luxury cars failing to move through the water.

“Only Indian cars survive in this weather. Be safe. Drive Indian,” Arjun had captioned the post. The video showed a red Mercedes car floating in the flooded street while he moved ahead in his car.

One Instagram user commented, “What rubbish bro so you also stop using Range Rover and buy a Maruti alto.” Arjun had the perfect reply lined up, “Took the video from my Alto.” His comment received 4000 likes and several fans couldn’t stop laughing at the irony of it all.

The troll replied, “Nice bro appreciated. Donate your range rover to me.” Another Twitter user commented, “Alto 800 is Japanese and Range Rover is Indian because Suzuki is Japanese and Range Rover is owned by Tata.”

For the third time this monsoon, pouring rains brought Mumbai to a standstill with total disruption in road and rail traffic and flights on Wednesday. In the past 36 hours, the India Meteorological Department said Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts averaged a whopping 25-30 cms rains, while Vasai-Virar belt in Palghar got a staggering 50 cms rains.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pic taken before weight loss transformation

Videos from outside Amitabh Bachchan’s home Pratiksha showed water flowing into the house. Actor Bhumi Pednekar also got stuck in traffic and shared videos from her car. Bhumi shared that she was en route Khopoli to shoot but it’s been more than four hours that she had been in the vehicle.

“Been on the road since 1.. en route Khopoli to shoot. Where there is a will...” she wrote. The video continued with people walking amidst the water and vehicles stuck in rain. “There is just no wayyy...Cause it’s all flooded,” she added along with the clip.

Vicky Kaushal too made his journey through a flooded road and shared the video on Instagram story. The downpour has also affected a slew of events in the city. The trailer launches of Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Kirket were rescheduled due to heavy rains.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 12:07 IST