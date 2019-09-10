Rishi Kapoor returns from New York with Neetu Singh after cancer treatment, spotted in new look at Mumbai airport. See pics

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Singh have finally returned home after spending almost a year in the US for his cancer treatment. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning.

While Rishi looked hale and hearty in a dark shirt and trousers, sporting a grey beard, Neetu looked also looked happy to be back home in black shirt and denims. They waved to the paparazzi who greeted them with cheers. Soon after, Rishi wrote on Twitter, “BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11 days! Thank you all!”

BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 9, 2019

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh wave to paparazzi at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh happy to be home. ( Varinder Chawla )

Several fans also welcomed them home on Twitter. Replying to Rishi’s tweet, singer Adnan Sami wrote, “Welcome back!! Thrilled!!” A fan wrote, “Sir, Thats really a great news!! Welcome back Sir!! The Nation will be the happiest today!!!” Another wrote, “What better occasion to be back, when Bappa is here..”

Chalking out future plans for the actor, one excited fan wrote, “Welcome and go straight to @ashabhosle home for dinner...for the next 11 months and 11days...you should start visiting a different person (friend, fan, stranger’s) home for dinner...set a new world record and post pic the next day.we missed you. take care and enjoy.”

Rishi had recently wished veteran singer Asha Bhosle on her birthday to which she had replied, “You wished me over the phone last year when you were getting your hair & makeup done for a movie. We spoke about you coming home for a meal. Since then you’ve been in USA & I’ve been thinking when will you be back. Take care of yourself.” He promised to visit her in his reply, “Will come over now! Sorry!”

Will come over now! Sorry! https://t.co/ykwa1VnTXp — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 8, 2019

A day before, actor Anupam Kher had bid them goodbye from New York and wished them a safe trip. He had dined with the actor couple on Rishi’s birthday on September 4. Anupam, who is currently stationed in the US for his work assignments wrote on Twitter, “Dearest #NeetuKapoor and @chintskap!! Here is wishing you a safe trip back to India after being in New York for almost a year. I have mixed feelings. I am happy & sad at the same time. I am going to miss you terribly. We had a great time together. Thank you. Love & prayers.”

Dearest #NeetuKapoor and @chintskap!! Here is wishing you a safe trip back to India after being in New York for almost a year. I have mixed feelings. I am happy & sad at the same time. I am going to miss you terribly. We had a great time together. Thank you. Love & prayers.🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/ECxBhOUH1h — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 9, 2019

Rishi had earlier told Mid-Day about returning to India for the Ganpati celebrations. Meanwhile, his son Ranbir Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt, who paid them regular visits in the US, are vacationing together in Kenya. Pictures from the vacation show them enjoying a jungle safari. A lot of Bollywood celebrities, friends and family had also visited the couple during their stay in New York.

