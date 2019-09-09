Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh to finally return home after a year, Anupam Kher bids them heartfelt goodbye

bollywood

Actor Anupam Kher has confirmed Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Singh’s return to India as he wished the actor couple a happy journey on Twitter. Anupam, who is currently stationed in New York and occasionally joined the Kapoors for lunches and dinners, wrote a short note on the social networking site.

He tweeted, “Dearest #NeetuKapoor and @chintskap !! Here is wishing you a safe trip back to India after being in New York for almost a year. I have mixed feelings. I am happy & sad at the same time. I am going to miss you terribly. We had a great time together. Thank you. Love & prayers.” Rishi was undergoing treatment for cancer in the US.

Dearest #NeetuKapoor and @chintskap!! Here is wishing you a safe trip back to India after being in New York for almost a year. I have mixed feelings. I am happy & sad at the same time. I am going to miss you terribly. We had a great time together. Thank you. Love & prayers.🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/ECxBhOUH1h — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 9, 2019

A day before, Rishi wished veteran singer Asha Bhosle on her birthday by sharing a throwback picture from a party. He wrote, “Many happy returns of the day dear @ashabhosle ji. Remember celebrating your birthday at Pancham’s terrace. You cooked for us. Back soon will come and meet. God Bless,love you!”

Many happy returns of the day dear @ashabhosle ji. Remember celebrating your birthday at Pancham’s terrace. You cooked for us. Back soon will come and meet. God Bless,love you! pic.twitter.com/FiT6h9nInj — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 8, 2019

The singer replied to the actor, “You wished me over the phone last year when you were getting your hair & makeup done for a movie. We spoke about you coming home for a meal. Since then you’ve been in USA & I’ve been thinking when will you be back. Take care of yourself.” Confirming his return to India soon, Rishi replied to her, “Will come over now! Sorry!”

Will come over now! Sorry! https://t.co/ykwa1VnTXp — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 8, 2019

Anupam had joined Rishi for his birthday dinner on September 4. He had even shared a video of him waving goodbye to him and Neetu as the two boarded a taxi in the Big Apple.

Happy birthday dearest ⁦@chintskap⁩!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you always be healthy and free spirited. I have loved our time together in New York. And our yellow cab rides. You are our reel and real hero. Love and prayers always. 🙏😍🌺 pic.twitter.com/bROBLAbhq2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 4, 2019

Rishi had earlier hinted about his return to India during the Ganpati celebrations in an interview to Mid-Day. He said, “Celebrating Ganpati is a family tradition. So, I am hoping to be part of it.”

Rishi Kapoor had flown to the US with Neetu in September last year after being diagnosed with cancer. Son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt had paid them regular visits along with several Bollywood celebrities who met them in the US.

