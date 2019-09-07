Neetu Kapoor perfects a Tamil tongue twister as Rishi Kapoor watches, internet asks, ‘are you sure you weren’t a Tamilian in your previous birth?’

bollywood

Actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor visited Balaji temple on Friday. Later, Neetu posted a cute video of her speaking in Tamil, a tongue twister at that, and the internet can’t stop loving it.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu wrote: “After taking blessings of Balaji entertaining them with a Tamil tongue twister.” In the video, with Rishi sitting beside her, Neetu says a tricky Tamil tongue twister. Her accent and pronunciation were so good that many on Internet praised her.

One user jokingly said that she must have been a Tamilian in her previous birth. She said, “Arre wah Neetuji... are you sure you weren’t a Tamilian in your previous birth? Excellent job... perfect accent!!!” while another wrote: “Aye aye yo very good Tamil persharangal”. Almost everyone loved it. Their industry friends including producer Ekta Ravi Kapoor, Yashraj Film’s casting director Shanoo Sharma and former actor Shilpa Shirodkar left heart emojis on the post.

On September 4, Rishi turned 67 and many in Bollywood sent their best wishes to the veteran actor, wishing him “good health and happiness”. Anil Kapoor wrote on Twitter: “Happy Birthday, James Rishi Kapoor! You’ve always been like family to me, an elder brother and an actor I admire. I hope to see you working your magic on screen again & look forward to us working together as well! Sending you lots of love & light!”

Madhuri Dixit Nene too wished him and wrote: “Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor. Wishing you a year of good health and happiness!”

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar wrote: “Have had the honour of sharing Screen space with you more than once but more importantly knowing the Gem called Rishi Kapoor. Wishing you a very happy healthy birthday. May you keep Rocking and keep us rocking with you love and fond regards.”

Rishi, who flew to the US last September for treatment of cancer, is expected to return home soon. While the exact date of his arrival is not known, Rishi did drop a hint that it will happen some time soon. When former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar paid them a visit, Rishi tweeted: “Thank you #SunilGavaskar for wishing me on my birthday. You on your way to San Francisco me headed home to Mumbai.”

