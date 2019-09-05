Rishi Kapoor, wife Neetu thank fans and friends for wishes on his birthday, promise to head for ‘home soon’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 09:25 IST

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, took to Twitter and thanked fans and friends for their good wishes and birthday messages. Rishi also shared several pictures from his birthday celebrations, which included golden-coloured balloons and flowers.

In one of his posts, he also indicated that he will return to India soon. Rishi shared pictures with former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and wrote, “Thank you #SunilGavaskar for wishing me on my birthday. You on your way to San Francisco me headed home to Mumbai.”

Also read: Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor: Anupam Kher shares glimpse of their cab rides, Riteish Deshmukh writes ‘See you in India soon’

Thank you #SunilGavaskar for wishing me on my birthday. You on your way to San Francisco me headed home to Mumbai pic.twitter.com/8tMjbziE9J — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 4, 2019

A number of celebrities wished Rishi on his birthday including Urmila Matondkar, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher among others. The actor, who has been in the US for almost a year to get treated for his cancer, teased Urmila on how he has a record of sorts with her as he has played her uncle, brother and lover in various films. Urmila had wished Rishi on his birthday and written, “Have had the honour of sharing Screen space with you more than once but more importantly knowing the Gem called @chintskap Wishing you a very happy healthy birthday. May you keep Rocking and keep us rocking with you love and fond regards.”

Rishi responded, saying, “Thank you Urmila. I hope you remember I played your Chintu mama in “Masoom”, your brother in “Bade ghar ki beti” and lover in “Shreeman Aashiq”. Another record of sorts!”

Thank you Urmila. I hope you remember I played your Chintu mama in "Masoom", your brother in "Bade ghar ki beti" and lover in "Shreeman Aashiq". Another record of sorts! https://t.co/6prR3tv175 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 4, 2019

Madhuri Dixit also tweeted her wishes and got a sweet response from her co-star from several films including Yaaraana and Prem Granth. “Happy birthday @chintskap . Wishing you a year of good health and happiness!,” she wrote and Rishi tweeted, “Thank you Madhuri. I have to make a super hit film with you that’s my mission. Love to the family.”

Thank you Madhuri. I have to make a super hit film with you that’s my mission. Love to the family https://t.co/8fVxShgf6W — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 4, 2019

Check out some more tweet responses of Rishi Kapoor:

Wow. Thank you Sachin Tendulkar. Interact with two of the greatest cricketers same day! Had Sunil come over to meet me. Wonderful for a cricket fanatic. Love you! https://t.co/lpgfJECBgG — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 4, 2019

Namaste Lataji. Bas aapke aashirwaad ki zaroorat hai. Bahut bahut dhaniyvad.Ghar wapas aa raha hoon jaldi. Miloonga aake aapse! With great love,respect and reverence to the lady who has held me in her hands as an infant of three months! https://t.co/vxuIm88E2u — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 4, 2019

YO Kher sahab! Next time don’t eat lunch at home and come for lunch with us. Thank you for coming anyway. We were delighted to have you over at Hutong,NY https://t.co/ybOmjjpD95 pic.twitter.com/FcYVqObdYI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 4, 2019

OMG. Ab kuch zyada bol gaye. Thank you Shatruji, I still remember our days at work on several films specially the climax song of Naseeb. It’s in my book and I narrate the episode whenever I do my talk show. Hilarious! https://t.co/FfHzQv7iyn — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 4, 2019

Wife Neetu also wrote a ‘thank you’ note on her Instagram page. Her post echoed Rishi’s sentiments that they would be back home soon. “On his birthday I thank everyone Family Friends Well wishes for all the love and prayers can’t believe it’s almost a year and we will soon be heading HOME.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 09:23 IST