Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor: Anupam Kher shares glimpse of their cab rides, Riteish Deshmukh writes ‘See you in India soon’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:05 IST

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor turned a year older on Wednesday and a host of celebrities extended their warm wishes to the actor.

Anupam Kher shared a video of his time with Rishi in New York and wrote, “Happy birthday dearest ‪#RishiKapoor!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you always be healthy and free spirited. I have loved our time together in New York. And our yellow cab rides. You are our reel and real hero. Love and prayers always.”

Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished him in the most adorable way by sharing a collage including pictures from the actor’s childhood till adulthood. “From my heart to you Papa, to the most special person! I love you,” she shared on Instagram.

Rishi has been seeking treatment for an unknown health condition in New York. Actor Riteish who paid a visit to the veteran in NYC wished him on Twitter. “Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor. Sir, wishing you a fantastic year ahead -filled with love & happiness. May god bless you with the best of health. See you in India Sooonnnnn!!!!” he tweeted.

Happy Birthday @chintskap Sir, wishing you a fantastic year ahead -filled with love & happiness. May god bless you with the best of health. See you in India Sooonnnnn!!!! #AaAbLautChalen pic.twitter.com/TGDCpKXw8k — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 3, 2019

His Prem Granth co-star Madhuri Dixit wrote, “Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor. Wishing you a year of good health and happiness!”

Happy birthday @chintskap . Wishing you a year of good health and happiness! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 4, 2019

Meanwhile, actor Anil Kapoor who played Rishi’s childhood buddy in 1993 film Gurudev, posted a long message for him. “Happy Birthday, James Rishi Kapoor! You’ve always been like family to me, an elder brother and an actor I admire,” he wrote on Twitter.

Also read: Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor: 5 times he proved Bollywood has never had anyone more brutally honest

He continued expressing hope to see Rishi back on screen again and tweeted, “I hope to see you working your magic on screen again & look forward to us working together as well! Sending you lots of love & light!”

Happy Birthday, James @chintskap!

You’ve always been like family to me, an elder brother and an actor I admire. I hope to see you working your magic on screen again & look forward to us working together as well! Sending you lots of love & light! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 4, 2019

Actor Randeep Hooda tweeted, “Here’s wishing health and strength and a very #HappyBirthdayRishiKapoor sir.” Rishi’s Eena Meena Deeka co-star Juhi Chawla wrote, “Chintuji ... wish you a Happy Happy Happy Birthday!!! Was SO wonderful to meet you and Neetuji in NY ...!!!”

Here’s wishing health and strength and a very #HappyBirthdayRishiKapoor sir 🙏🏽💪🏽💪🏽 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 4, 2019

Chintuji ... wish you a Happy Happy Happy Birthday 🤩🤩🤩... !!! Was SO wonderful to meet you and Neetuji in NY ...!!! 🌟🌟🌟 @chintskap — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) September 4, 2019

Other celebrities including Urmila Matondkar, Paresh Rawal, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor among others also wished the actor a happy birthday.

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 20:05 IST