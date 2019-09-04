Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor: 5 times he proved Bollywood has never had anyone more brutally honest

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor celebrates his 67th birthday on Wednesday. The veteran actor has been in New York for the last one year, receiving treatment for cancer. However, his fans back home cannot wait for him to come back to India and treat us to his hilarious and often controversial tweets and statements.

Rishi has forever been one of the most brutally honest stars of Bollywood. He exercises his freedom of speech without any fear, even if it means leaving a few clutching their pearls. Sure, his words have often landed him in trouble as well but he isn’t the one to believe in censorship (or sometimes even sensitivity) when it comes to harnessing the power of that 280 character limit on Twitter.

So on his birthday, we bring you the five times he said things that surprised (or shocked) everyone:

1. When he defended his son Ranbir from Deepika and Sonam

Deepika Padukone is the ex-girlfriend of Rishi and wife Neetu Kapoor’s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi once called Deepika immature for taking digs at Ranbir with Sonam Kapoor during an episode of Koffee With Karan in 2010. On the show, shot after their break-up, Deepika had said that she would like to gift Ranbir a pack of condoms and if she ever woke up as him one day, she would like to go back to sleep. She rated him the least on sex appeal and discreetly took digs at him for cheating on her.

Rishi had said that it’s ‘a case of sour grapes’. “It just shows their (Deepika and Sonam’s) class. I would like to tell them to stop giggling all the time and instead grow up and behave maturely. They are there on the show because they are their father’s daughters and not because of their work! I would advise them to stop talking about their colleagues and running them down,” he had said.

However, things are a lot more friendly now between him and Deepika, who even visited him in New York. Neetu shared pictures with Deepika from her visit and the three could be seen sharing hugs and selfies.

2. When he defended niece Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor with her son Taimur and her cousins.

Not just his son Ranbir, Rishi also defended his niece Kareena Kapoor when she and her husband Saif Ali Khan were heavily criticised for naming their newborn son Taimur. Rishi tweeted, “Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child please? Mind your business,it’s got nothing to do with you.Parents wish,” he wrote in a tweet.

A troll replied, “Taimur of all d names !! Parents Itna behuda Naam kaise rakhi sakte hain have NVR heard sumthing like this,” he wrote. “You mind your bloody business. Tumhare beta ka naam toh naheen rakha na? Who are you to comment,” Rishi replied.

“Alexander and Sikandar were no saints. They are common names in the world. Apna kaam karo na tum. Tumko kya takleef hai,” he added.

3. When he accepted his father’s ‘attraction’ towards Nargis

On an episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Rishi Kapoor talked about the affair between his father Raj Kapoor and actor Nargis. “We respect this fact that while working together, two people tend to get attached with each other and do move over friendship. We are human beings and a human will love a human itself. It happens with everybody. It is part of life. We are not ashamed of Raj Kapoor’s relationship with Nargis and share a cordial relation with her family. It’s history and we respect that.”

He said the same thing when talking about his son and his relationship with Katrina Kaif. “Prior to Katrina, Ranbir was dating some other girl too, but that didn’t work out either. In our industry, many a times it happens that one gets attracted towards the other during a scene.”

4. He hates people who wear sunglasses at night

Rishi Kapoor spotted at an airport in 2017.

Rishi appeared on an episode of No Filter Neha in 2017 where he ranted against young actors and their habit of wearing sunglasses at night. “Raat ko bhi airport pe saale chasme pehen ke aate hain...ye besharam actoron ko saale unko sharam nahi aati? (These actors wear sunglasses to airports even at night, these shameless actors, don’t they feel ashamed?),” he said.

5. When he pulled up the young stars for being disrespectful

Rishi Kapoor at Vinod Khanna’s funeral.

Rishi Kapoor was furious when none of the younger actors showed up for the funeral of Vinod Khanna in 2017. “Shameful. Not ONE actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna’s funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect. When I die, I must be prepared. None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today’s so-called stars,” he had written in a tweet.

“We have always learnt that whether you go to someone’s wedding or not but you must visit them in their tough time. When Vinod Khanna passed away, there was hardly anyone from the film industry at his funeral. There is a respect for your senior and for someone who has made it possible for you to make an earning for yourself out of the acting business. He was the pillar of the industry. But no film director, producer, music director or actor turned up for his funeral,” he said on No Filter Neha.

“This fashion-conscious generation goes for the ‘Chautha’ which takes place in an air-conditioned hall. It is an occasion for them to wear their whites and beige clothes and wear dark glasses. Chautha looks have become similar to airport looks for these actors...These shameless actors have no personal time, for them, everything is about their public appearance. It should be exposed that there is a PR machinery who inform the photographers about the actors flying and them attending ‘Chauthas.’ They are never spotted. They always come dressed up for the occasion,” he added.

