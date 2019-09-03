Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry is undeniable at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. See pics

bollywood

The Ambani family hosted several Bollywood A-listers at their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Monday but it was one couple who stole the limelight. Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor put up a loved-up display at the event and their chemistry was for everyone to see.

Alia was seen in a yellow floral saree with a bright pink blouse. She let her hair loose and wore large chandelier earrings to complete her look. Ranbir was seen in a silver-grey kurta.

Ranbir and Alia posed together at the venue for the gathered paparazzi. Alia gazed at his face even as Ranbir looked distracted. As they left to enter the venue, Ranbir held Alia by her waist to lead her in. Check out their pics:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the venue.

Alia and Ranbir also posed for pictures with actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Also seen at the event was the Bachchan family--Amitabh and wife Jaya with their son Abhishek.

Actor Kajol also turned up for the celebrations and posed for pics with her friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Actor Kriti Sanon looked ravishing in an ivory, shimmery saree and actor Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a dark anarkali for the night.

Aamir Khan also posed for photos with his Dil co-star Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Sriram Nene. Actor Arbaaz Khan, his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and his brothers-in-law Aayush Sharma and Atul Agnihotri were also pictured together.

Actor Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a red bandhgala and veteran actor Rekha was her usual graceful self in a beige and purple silk saree. Actor Arjun Rampal was seen with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. They recently welcomed their first son together. Check out more pics:

Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal.

Kajol and Madhuri Dixit with Aamir Khan.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Rekha at the venue.

Suniel Shetty and wife Manna with their daughter Athiya Shetty; (right) Athiya with Karisma Kapoor.

Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and Katrina Kaif with her sister Isabella.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan with son Abhishek and Karan Johar at the venue.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating since last year. They will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra.

