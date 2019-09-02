Ambani family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at Antilia, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor lead Bollywood attendees. See pics

bollywood

The Ambani family on Monday hosted private Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their Mumbai home, Antilia. Several members of the film fraternity were also spotted at the venue, which had been decked out in grand floral arrangements.

Early arrivals included actor Anil Kapoor, who attended with wife Sunita, and Madhuri Dixit, who attended with husband, Sriram Nene. A video of Anil arriving at the venue showed him awestruck by the decorations. He could be seen gazing upwards as he walked in. Also spotted was Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth, actor Isha Koppikar with her husband, and actor Ileana D’Cruz. Cricketers Hardik Pandya, Parthiv Patel, Ajit Agarkar and Yuvraj Singh were also spotted.

Mukesh Ambani was photographed along with wife Nita Ambani. Their son, Anant was spotted with fiance Radhika, and the eldest son, Akash, was spotted with wife Shloka. The Ambanis’ daughter, Isha, also posed with her mother. Mukesh Ambani’s brother, Anil Ambani, attended with his wife, Tina.

Meanwhile, a separate event was hosted by Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan. She hosted several Bollywood personalities such as Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Waluscha De Sousa, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya. Actor Katrina Kaif attended with her sister, Isabelle. Also spotted were actors Daisy Shah and Mouni Roy, besides members of Salman’s family, including Sohail Khan, Salim Khan, Arhaan Khan, Alvira Khan and others.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Sonu Sood, among others, shared Ganesh Chaturthi posts on social media. Many of them urged their fans to use eco-friendly idols.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 21:09 IST