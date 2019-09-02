Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and girlfriend Giorgia attend celebrations at Arpita Khan’s house. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:55 IST

Actor Salman Khan’s sister, conducted her annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Monday, which were attended by several members of their family. Salman, along with father Salim Khan and brother Sohail, among others, were spotted at the venue.

Salman was wearing a dark blue T-shirt and jeans as he arrived at the location. He was accompanied at the get together by dad Salim Khan, who wore a shirt and jeans. Salim could be seen being helped along by Sohail, who wore a grey T-shirt and jeans.

Guests arrive at Arpita Khan’s house for Ganesh Chaturthi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Also spotted was Salman’s nephew, Arhaan Khan, Arbaaz’s rumoured girlfriend, Giorgia Andriani, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, actor Neelam Kothari, and others.

Guests arrive at Arpita Khan’s house. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arpita celebrated Ganesh Utsav annually at her house, and was spotted earlier in the day bringing a Ganpati idol to her home. She is married to actor Aayush Sharma.

Other Bollywood personalities to have celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi include actors Sonu Sood, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, and others, such as producer Ekta Kapoor. Each of them shared pictures of their respective idols on social media.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon cut each other out from Ganesh Chaturthi pics, hilarious Twitter chat follows

On Sunday, Salman and Salim, accompanied by Helen and Salma Khan, welcomed a Ganpati idol to their own house. Pictures from the celebrations were shared online.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 18:45 IST