Inside Bollywood stars’ Ganesh Chaturthi: Sonali Bendre, Shilpa Shetty, Ekta Kapoor bring Ganpati home. See pics

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:49 IST

Bollywood stars are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at their Mumbai homes. Pictures of actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Sonu Sood, along with producer Ekta Kapoor, and Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan, have been shared online.

Kartik posed with an idol of Ganpati and posted the picture on Instagram. He captioned it, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!!” Meanwhile, Sonali Bendre shared a picture from inside her house, in which she can be seen posing with a garlanded idol. She wrote in the caption that Ganesh Chaturthi is one of her favourite festivals, and that she missed celebrating it last year. The actor was in New York, where she was undergoing treatment for cancer. She wrote in the caption of her post, “I’m so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family. I truly believe if there’s faith, it reflects more on the inside...in the dialogue between you and your God... so don’t lose that essence.” She added that she was proud of celebrating with an eco-friendly Ganesha idol.

Like Sonali, actor Vivek Oberoi also pointed out that he was celebrating the festival with an eco-friendly idol. He wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, “My favourite time of the year! Welcoming Ganpati Bappa home! May Bappa shower his blessings on each one of us. Wish you all a very happy & eco friendly #GaneshChaturthi! Let’s all do our bit for protecting our environment. Go green and say no to plastic! Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Several pictures of actor Sonu Sood, celebrating the festival along with his wife and children, were also shared online. The pictures show Sonu performing an ‘arti’ before the idol, wearing traditional Indian clothes. He is flanked by his kids, and his wife.

Shilpa shared a picture of herelf with son Viaan and husband Raj Kundra, all of them dressed in yellow, and wrote, “And .... My GANNU RAJA is back. The remover of obstacles and Lord of success.. May He bestow us all with His blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi. While I’m spiritual and celebrate all festivals, I’m also responsible towards Mother Earth and we have continued our tradition of having an #ecofriendly Ganesha idol. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

A day after her brother, actor Salman Khan, and her father, Salim Khan, were seen bringing a Ganesha idol to their Mumbai home, Arpita Khan was also photographed carrying an idol. She was accompanied by her sister, Alvira.

TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor offered fans a glimpse inside her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, and posted a video on Instagram in which she could be seen with father, actor Jeetendra. She captioned her post, “Boss with the bosss of all GANESHCHATURTH.”

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 13:48 IST