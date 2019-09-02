Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Sanjay Dutt’s son Shahraan brings Ganpati home, Sonu Sood’s son also takes the lead. See pics

bollywood

A host of celebrities welcomed Lord Ganesha to their homes this year. Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Monday, many of them including Suniel Shetty and Sonu Sood were seen prepping for the festivities in Mumbai.

Sanjay Dutt’ s son Shahraan took the lead this time and was seen bringing home Lord Ganesha’s idol. Dressed in a t-shirt and shorts, the 8-year-old looked excited as he held the idol which was to be unveiled on Monday. However, his twin sister, Iqra was in seen with him. Sanjay recently launched the trailer of his next,Prassthanam, which has been co-produced by his wife Maanayata Dutt. The film is the remake of the 2010 Telugu political thriller with the same name and also stars Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey.

Sanjay Dutt’s son Shahraan brings Ganesha home. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sanjay Dutt’s son Shahraan welcomes Ganesha. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Sonu Sood also welcomed Lord Ganesha along with his family. While his elder son Ishaant carried the idol, the actor and his wife Sonali were seen worshipping the almighty upon his arrival.

Sonu Sood and sons bring Ganesha home. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sonu Sood and family worship Lord Ganesha. ( Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty visited a Ganpati pandal in the city and was seen posing for the paparazzi. Actors Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi also brought the Ganpati idols home during the day.

Suniel Shetty at a Ganesh pandal. ( Varinder Chawla )

The Kapoor clan, however, will not be welcoming Lord Ganesha to the RK Studios anymore. The venue was sold last year. Talking about the same, Randhir Kapoor had told Times of India in an interview, “That was the last Ganesh Chaturthi celebration for us. RK Studios hi nahi raha... to kahan karenge? (When there is no RK Studios, where will we organise it?) Papa (Raj Kapoor) started the tradition 70 years ago with a lot of love for the Trunk God, but now, we don’t have a place where we can hold the celebrations the way we did at RK Studios. We all love Bappa and have immense faith in him, but I guess, we can’t continue with the tradition anymore.”

