Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi bring Ganpati home. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 19:01 IST

Getting ready for Ganesh Chaturthi that begins on Monday, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty decided to get a Ganesh idol herself and was spotted with her new idol in Chinchpokli, Mumbai Sunday afternoon.

Check out the pictures here:

Actor Vivek Oberoi also welcomes home his Ganpati.

Earlier in the day, Shilpa went for a brunch outing with close friends and family, She posted a picture where her sister and actor Shamita Shetty and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan can also be seen. Sharing a picture with her fans on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Sunday’s be like... never ending brunches.. sooo stuffed ..no space for #sundaybinge.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma supports Zareen Khan after she slams trolls for bodyshaming: ‘You’re beautiful, brave and strong just the way you are’

The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated by welcoming Lord Ganesh into one’s homes. Also known as ‘Vighnaharta’ (the one who removes all obstacles), he is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Bollywood stars Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patekar among others celebrate the festival with much pomp and show.

A throwback picture of Rajeev Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor from their Ganpati celebrations. ( Instagram )

However, the biggest Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bollywood used to take place at the RK Studios, but the Kapoor clan will not celebrate the festival this year as the RK Studios was sold a few months ago.

Confirming the same, Randhir Kapoor told Times of India recently, “That was the last Ganesh Chaturthi celebration for us. RK Studios hi nahi raha... to kahan karenge? (When there is no RK Studios, where will we organise it?) Papa (Raj Kapoor) started the tradition 70 years ago with a lot of love for the Trunk God, but now, we don’t have a place where we can hold the celebrations the way we did at RK Studios. We all love Bappa and have immense faith in him, but I guess, we can’t continue with the tradition anymore.”

The Kapoors used to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at RK Studios by welcoming Lord Ganpati and then taking the idol for immersion amid drums and dance. Randhir, Rajeev and Rishi Kapoor and, in later years, Ranbir Kapoor would all come together to take part in the festivities every year.

Earlier on Friday, the first look of Mumbai’s famous Lalbaughcha Raja was unveiled. It was decorated on the theme of India’s space agency Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) recent Chandrayaan 2 project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 18:53 IST