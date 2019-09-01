e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 01, 2019

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi bring Ganpati home. See pics

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty brought home her Ganpati as she gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi - a 10-day festival that begins on Monday.

bollywood Updated: Sep 01, 2019 19:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shilpa Shetty smiles as she brings her Ganpati home.
Shilpa Shetty smiles as she brings her Ganpati home.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Getting ready for Ganesh Chaturthi that begins on Monday, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty decided to get a Ganesh idol herself and was spotted with her new idol in Chinchpokli, Mumbai Sunday afternoon.

Check out the pictures here:

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Actor Vivek Oberoi also welcomes home his Ganpati.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Earlier in the day, Shilpa went for a brunch outing with close friends and family, She posted a picture where her sister and actor Shamita Shetty and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan can also be seen. Sharing a picture with her fans on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Sunday’s be like... never ending brunches.. sooo stuffed ..no space for #sundaybinge.”

 Also read: Anushka Sharma supports Zareen Khan after she slams trolls for bodyshaming: ‘You’re beautiful, brave and strong just the way you are’

The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated by welcoming Lord Ganesh into one’s homes. Also known as ‘Vighnaharta’ (the one who removes all obstacles), he is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Bollywood stars Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patekar among others celebrate the festival with much pomp and show.

A throwback picture of Rajeev Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor from their Ganpati celebrations.
A throwback picture of Rajeev Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor from their Ganpati celebrations. ( Instagram )

However, the biggest Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bollywood used to take place at the RK Studios, but the Kapoor clan will not celebrate the festival this year as the RK Studios was sold a few months ago.

Confirming the same, Randhir Kapoor told Times of India recently, “That was the last Ganesh Chaturthi celebration for us. RK Studios hi nahi raha... to kahan karenge? (When there is no RK Studios, where will we organise it?) Papa (Raj Kapoor) started the tradition 70 years ago with a lot of love for the Trunk God, but now, we don’t have a place where we can hold the celebrations the way we did at RK Studios. We all love Bappa and have immense faith in him, but I guess, we can’t continue with the tradition anymore.”

 

The Kapoors used to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at RK Studios by welcoming Lord Ganpati and then taking the idol for immersion amid drums and dance. Randhir, Rajeev and Rishi Kapoor and, in later years, Ranbir Kapoor would all come together to take part in the festivities every year.

Earlier on Friday, the first look of Mumbai’s famous Lalbaughcha Raja was unveiled. It was decorated on the theme of India’s space agency Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) recent Chandrayaan 2 project.  

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 18:53 IST

tags
more from bollywood
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss