Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon cut each other out from Ganesh Chaturthi pics, hilarious Twitter chat follows

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:51 IST

Luka Chuppi actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have wished their fans on Ganesh Chaturthi by sharing their individual pictures with Lord Ganesha and cutting each other out from the frame. Sharing a picture of himself sitting beside a Ganpati idol on Instagram, Kriti wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !! Aap sabke jeevan me sukh, shanti, samridhi bani rahe. Ganpati Bappa Moreya! (May you be blessed with happiness, peace and prosperity in your lives).”

Both the photos are from their 2019 film, Luka Chuppi.

Kriti shared a similar picture of herself sitting on the other side of Lord Ganesha with the same background in the picture. She wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone!! May God bless you with the ability to seize every moment and find happiness in everything you do..! spread love..”

However, Kartik was quick to notice and commented to her picture, “Why did you cut me out?” To this, Kriti replied, “Because you cut me out in your post,” along with laughter emojis.

Not just their fans, but many other celebrities also took note of their banter on social media. Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “I love the chat you’ll see having about cutting each orthers pic.”

A fan even cheered Kriti for taking revenge on Kartik and wrote, “Areeee revange taken..kaartik ko kaat dia.” Another wrote, “tit for tat.” One more fan wrote, “both playing lukka chuppi with each other.”

A fan even called it a trend kick-started by Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor and wrote, “Did anyone else notice her and Kartik Aryan’s ganpati is same. I don’t know why Arjun and malaika started this trend of taking photos at same place without each other, everyone is getting affected.”

Kriti had earlier raised her voice for only Kartik being given the credit for the success of Luka Chuppi which collected around Rs 94 crore at the domestic box office. She had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “This business of overlooking the leading lady has been going on for a while and it’s so unfair. I am glad this conversation is finally happening. It’s logical to talk about only the male protagonist when the leading lady doesn’t have a lot to do, but when they are both carrying a film on their shoulders, the credit should be equally shared. Everybody deserves a mention.”

Kartik will now be seen opposite Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh and opposite Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal sequel. Kriti will be starring opposite Arjun Kapoor in Panipat and multi-starrer comedy, Housefull 4.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 14:49 IST