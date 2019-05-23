Kriti Sanon on completing five years in Bollywood: I feel lot more comfortable, lot more at home, now

Delhi girl Kriti Sanon made her big screen debut in the Hindi film industry alongside a star kid — Tiger Shroff — but that in no way affected her on- screen presence or off-screen impression. In the galaxy full of stars, Kriti managed to hold her ground. Be it 2014’s Heropanti, Dilwale (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) or her latest release, Luka Chuppi, the actor has managed to pull off great roles with utmost honesty. As she successfully completes five years in Bollywood today, she admits that she feels “a lot more comfortable” now. The actor, who has three films lined up for release — Panipat, Arjun Patiala and Housefull 4 — goes into a reflective mood as she talks about career highs and lows, and her journey so far. Excerpts:

It just seems like yesterday that we saw you making your debut. But as they say, time flies and it has been five years! What’s going on in your mind? How does it feel to look back on your journey so far?

I feel a lot more comfortable, a lot more at home now. Feels like these five years just flew by quickly. At times, I still feel like a newcomer. It’s my good fortune that I got the right kind of opportunities, met the right people and reached where I am today.

What or who do you want to credit this success to?

My hard work, of course. But more than that, my audience. It’s because of their unconditional love and support, not just on social media but also in real life, that made me work harder, gave me this standing…I couldn’t imagine this journey being so great without them in my life.

What’s changed in these years?

As an actor, I’ve tried different genres and connected with my audience, but the hunger to do better has grown from when I began my journey.

When you started off, you were told that you are “too good-looking to be an actor”. Has that perception changed now?

Whether in personal or professional sphere, I have always tried to face challenges [head on]. I turn a deaf ear to every negative comment as I feel it’s not necessary to believe everyone [or everything that’s been written or said about you].

But such comments do affect one, especially when one is in the aspiring actor phase... So how did you deal with it?

I never gave in [to pressure] as I always believe in myself. Staying motivated is the key, the more you think about what others are saying or might say, you will lose focus. And I’m not giving any gyaan, but [only sharing] what I have learnt from my journey so far.

A lot of Bollywood actors opened up about depression. Have you ever hit such a low in your life?

We all go through ups and downs. Dealing with low phases is difficult but not impossible. It’s important to acknowledge what you are feeling. There are times when things aren’t in our favour but we still pretend to be happy. That’s wrong. It’s fine to not feel good, I also had such phases. And when we don’t accept, that’s when we become depressed.

But not everyone opens up easily...

It’s very important to talk to someone close to you to channelise what’s going on inside. It’s also okay to see a therapist if required. Just don’t hold yourself back thinking you will be judged. Remember you need to sort it out. With the kind of fast-paced lives we lead, such feelings are common. So, it’s important to balance your life, spend time with your loved ones, do things that you enjoy. Don’t just socialise online (social media platforms) but in reality, too; it’s a must. Go for holidays, meet friends, there’s so much that can be done. And you will see how you start feeling better… And all this is coming from my personal experience.

