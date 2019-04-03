Kriti Sanon upset over Kartik Aaryan getting all the credit for Luka Chuppi, says ‘it should be equally shared’

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who recently appeared in Luka Chuppi, is upset that the film’s hero - Kartik Aaryan - is getting all the credit for the film’s box office success. Asking for equal credit for her contribution to the film, Kriti said the trend of applauding hero for a film’s success is an old one and she is glad at least a conversation around it has begun.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Kriti said, “This business of overlooking the leading lady has been going on for a while and it’s so unfair. I am glad this conversation is finally happening. It’s logical to talk about only the male protagonist when the leading lady doesn’t have a lot to do, but when they are both carrying a film on their shoulders, the credit should be equally shared. Everybody deserves a mention.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the romcom chronicles the story of a couple living-in together in Mathura and the complications that follow. Krit and Kartik play the lead roles in the film that also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurranna.

Watch: Kartik Aryan talks about Sara Ali Khan, his relationship status

Also read: Kriti Sanon recalls celebrating Holi with ‘pakka rang, gulal, kichad’ and what not

Earlier, talking about how people perceive an actor’s potential and look at her talent, Kriti had said, “It’s weird but when you are in a de-glamorous role people see your acting more. When you are slightly more dressed up, it takes a while to see beyond the looks and the acting. Especially when they don’t already have a perception of you being an actor,” Kriti told PTI. “Once you break that and they know you are an actor, then doing a glamorous part is okay. Then they say you are showing your range.”

She also opened up her views on gender pay gap while talking to the tabloid. “ Actors are also paid more than their female counterparts in Bollywood. Remuneration should be in sync with two things — your role in the film and your capacity to pull in the audience. There have been instances in the past when actresses have been paid more than their hero,” Kriti added.

Kriti is currently working alongside Arjun Kapoor on Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat, a film based on the third battle of Panipat.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 13:14 IST