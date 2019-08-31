Watch Kartik Aaryan scold Ananya Panday for not drinking tea at Lucknow stall: ‘Toh yahan aai kyun hai?’

bollywood

Picky eaters are no fun to be around and Kartik Aaryan knows it. The actor, who is shooting for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh with co-star Ananya Panday in Lucknow, gave her an earful when she refused to drink tea with him.

A new video shared by Ananya’s makeup artist on Instagram shows them at a famous tea stall in Lucknow. While Kartik is all excited to try the special tea in an earthen cup with a kachori on the side, Ananya says she is allergic to tea. “Arre allergic to tea toh yahan aai kyu hai? (Why are you here if you are allergic to tea),” he scolds her and she pouts in response. He tells her to leave and she meekly says, “So mean.”

Ananya reposted the video on her Instagram and wrote, “Allergic to tea but enjoying Sharma Ji ki chai.” She is seen in a black top, plaid skirt and mustard jacket in the picture. Kartik is seen in a pink shirt, grey pants and a fake moustache.

On Friday, Kartik shared another picture of himself enjoying Lucknow’s street food. In the picture, he could be seen enjoying mouth-watering parathas and chhole while sitting in an auto-rickshaw.

Kartik captioned the image, “Chintu Tyagi on a diet!! Enjoying Lucknow ka laajawaab khana #PatiPatniAurWoh@”. Chintu Tyagi is his character’s name in the film. Replying to his post, a fan commented: “I eat lunch in the rickshaw every day,” while another wrote: “You are more delicious than that chhole kulche!”

Another user commented: “Haan bhai diet k liye Chhole Bhature... mujhe bhi chahiye aisa diet food.” (If Chole Bhature qualifies as diet food, then even I need some).

In Mudassar Aziz’s romantic-comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is a remake of the BR Chopra classic of the same name (1978), the actor will be seen in a character called Chintu Tyagi. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya as female leads.

Other than Pati Patni Aur Woh, the 28-year-old actor will be seen alongside his rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama slated to release in February next year. He will also be seen in Anees Baazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2007 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

