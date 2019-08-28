Chunky Panday on daughter Ananya Panday’s SOTY 2 shoot: ‘I’d see her return home depressed sometimes but I let her be’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:51 IST

Actor Chunky Panday has reacted to daughter and actor Ananya Panday’s recent confession about how she tries to “behave like a normal teenager”. Calling her nothing as compared to himself, Chunky has claimed that he was much wilder.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Chunky said, “I was wild; my daughter is nothing compared to me. I had a lot of wrong pressures on me. Being the son of two doctors, I was expected to become one too.”

Ananya had recently told IANS, “Life has definitely changed after I did Student of the Year 2. Now, people recognise me more. It feels you have now earned a name. But I try to behave as much normal as I can. I try to be a normal teenager which I am. I hang out with my friends and my family. I try to do as many normal things as I can.”

Talking about how he reacted to Ananya joining films at a young age, Chunky said, “Ananya had been a part of the industry socially but to work in it is a different ballgame altogether. That said, Bhavana (wife) has brought her up well and she’s equipped to be a good employee.”

Recalling how she was anxious while working on her debut film, Student of the Year 2, he added, “I’d see her return home depressed sometimes but I let her be. When I saw the film’s trial show, I was sure she would make it.”

Ananya has launched an initiative against cyber bullying and Chunky supports the cause. “Back in the ‘80s-’90s, we’d do stage shows, the only way we could witness public reaction. Now, everyone has become a critic. I am used to it now and I am trying to teach the same to my daughter (Ananya); at their age bullying is rampant,” he said.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra consoles a lonely Nick Jonas with a photoshopped image, says ‘I’m always with you’. See pic

Ananya is currently working on her next, Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and will hit theatres in December this year.

Chunky has three big films in his kitty including Saaho and Housefull 4. He will also be seen as the antagonist Don Kaali in Prasthanam.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 09:51 IST