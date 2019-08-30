Nushrat Bharucha dismisses reports of fallout with Kartik Aaryan: ‘I am sure we will work together again’

bollywood

Aug 30, 2019

Actor Nushrat Bharucha has rubbished reports of a fallout with her Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Kartik Aaryan and expressed hope that she will work with him again. Nushrat was asked about the schism and a Mumbai Mirror report quoted her as saying, “Aisa Kuch bhi nahi hai (Nothing of the sort happened).”

“But I don’t blame people as we did too many films together early on in our careers. When you are working with someone for that long, you end up hanging out with them extensively, for readings and rehearsals. When you move on to another project, you are spotted with different people. It’s not like our equation has changed. I am sure we will work together again,” she added.

Talking about her upcoming film Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and recreating the Marathi folk song Dhagali Lagali for the film, Nushrat told the tabloid, “I had wanted to do something like that (Madhuri Dixit’s Humko Aajkal Hai from Sailaab) ever since I saw it as a child. Then, I heard Riteish (Deshmukh) was coming on board and the song became even better as I am his fan.”

Asked if she was apprehensive of taking up the lead role in a film that has the male star doubling up as a heroine as well, Nushrat recently told Hindustan Times, “How could I have such apprehensions?” she asked, and continued, “All my other films have been about boys! Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety (2018) were about boys only. I’m the last female actor who’d worry about that. For me, being part of a good film is far more important than having to think what my character is. Of course, it cannot be insignificant, or I cannot be hardly there in the film.”

