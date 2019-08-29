People now call me by my name, not Panchnama Girl: Nushrat Bharucha

bollywood

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:05 IST

While it is tough to leave a mark in the minds of the audience when one is part of an ensemble cast, Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha managed to do so in the multistarrer film, Pyaar Ka Panchnama. Although she had done a few roles before that, her performance in that film became her calling card, so much so that people started recognising her by her character in that film rather than her real name.

Director Raaj Shaandilyaa and producer Ekta Kapoor with actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha at the trailer launch of Dream Girl. ( IANS )

As the actress gears up for her new film Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, she hopes people know her name, so that she can get rid of the tag of “Panchnama Girl” for good. “Initially I was taking the tag of ‘Panchnama girl’ sportingly but then I realised that people called me by that name more than my real name! Thankfully after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, things have changed,” Nushrat said.

Also read: The Zoya Factor trailer: Sonam Kapoor brings life and happiness to Indian cricket team as an ‘unlucky’ lucky charm

While she had no problem with the tag, she said: “ I wondered why would people only call me the ‘Panchnama girl’ where as there were two more girls in the film! Did they only remember me and Kartik and not the rest? However, I am happy the way things have panned out now.”

In Dream Girl, Nushrat plays the love interest of the protagonist played by Ayushmann. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film features Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Rajesh Sharma, and is scheduled to release on September 13.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 17:05 IST