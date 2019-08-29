The Zoya Factor trailer: Sonam Kapoor brings life and happiness to Indian cricket team as an ‘unlucky’ lucky charm

bollywood

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:03 IST

After teasing fans with promos, pictures and teasers, the first trailer of Sonam Kapoor’s The Zoya Factor was finally unveiled Thursday afternoon. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in important roles. The Zoya Factor will hit theatres on September 20.

The trailer shows Zoya (Sonam) cribbing how she is unlucky as her love life and professional life suck. Her dad, an army officer, considers her a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team as she was born the day Kapil Dev and his team won the ICC World Cup in June 1983. Zoya says that she hates cricket, only to find the her Mr Right in a cricketer from the Indian team, played by Dulquer Salmaan.

The Zoya Factor is based Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name. It deals with a young advertising executive who finds herself being seen as Indian cricket team’s good luck charm. As per the description by the makers, when Zoya Solanki came into this world, the Indian Cricket Team created history by winning the World Cup for the very first time. Since then, her father has bestowed upon her the title of Lucky Charm.

Despite this title, she struggles in her day-to-day life, struggling with the smallest things. And then, a chance encounter with Team India sets her off on a journey to become India’s Lucky Charm.

Teasing the trailer, Sonam tweeted, “The wait for good luck in your life is almost over. Aa raha hai #TheZoyaFactorTrailer. Tune in at 1 PM TODAY!”

The wait for good luck in your life is almost over. Aa raha hai #TheZoyaFactorTrailer. Tune in at 1 PM TODAY! https://t.co/GRwhq8WDy2 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 29, 2019

Sharing Zoya’s character, the makers revealed a video on the lines of telemarketing advertisements for spiritual charms. In the video, Pankaj Dheer played his part as the salesman of the ‘Zoya lucky Charm’ and promoted a ‘kawach’ with Sonam’s face on it.

#TheZoyaFactor: @Imangadbedi plays a guy high on fashion, says his character is ‘gregarious and magnetic’ https://t.co/ULhR77Dlke — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) August 27, 2019

Also read: Kargil Girl first poster: Janhvi Kapoor gives wings to her ambition in Gunjan Saxena biopic, see pic

The first look of Angad’s character, Robin, was revealed recently in which he is seen as a guy known for his ‘gregarious and magnetic’ personality. “He (his character) is a gregarious and magnetic character. My character Robin has the bad boy charm. He is the superstar of the team. He is flamboyant and has the swagger about himself. He is scoring runs and winning matches, an alpha male to the tee. He is passionate and dedicated about his game. He is the lion. But he gets insecure and the consequences make him human and real,” Angad had said in a press statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 14:01 IST