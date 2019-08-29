Kargil Girl first poster: Janhvi Kapoor gives wings to her ambition in Gunjan Saxena biopic, see pic

bollywood

The first look poster of Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl was unveiled Thursday morning and Janhvi Kapoor, who plays fighter pilot and first female Shaurya Chakra recipient Gunjan Saxena in the film, looks confident and full of life.

Karan Johar shared the poster and tweeted, “She was told ladkiyan pilot nahin banti, but she stood her ground & wanted to fly! Gunjan Saxena - #TheKargilGirl releasing on 13th March, 2020. @apoorvamehta18 @shariqpatel #Janhvi @TripathiiPankaj @Imangadbedi @ItsVineetSingh #ManavVij @sharansharma @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_” In the picture Janhvi is wearing a colourful sweater and holds a paper airplane as her hair flows freely with the wind.

Karan also shared another picture where Janhvi is seen donning her uniform and she walks amidst a crowd of men clapping.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Angad Bedi in important roles. While Pankaj plays Janhvi’s onscreen father, Angad essays the role of her brother. It is set to hit theatres on March 13, 2020. The film is based on Gunjan Saxena, played an important role in transferring injured soldiers from the war location during the Kargil War.

In yet another poster shared online, Janhvi hugs her onscreen father Pankaj Tripathi. It has the tagline ‘meri beti ki udaan koi nahi rok sakta (No one can stop my daughter from flying high).

Reports suggest that Janhvi gained 6kg to fit into her role in the film. Janhvi’s trainer Namrata Purohit had said, “She is working out six days a week, for two to three hours daily. For the first two days, she does EMS [Electrical Muscle Stimulation] - for 25 minutes, and the remaining four days are dedicated to pilates. She has a back injury because of which her training has to be monitored. Janhvi has a sweet tooth. So, my mother makes these healthy laddoos with jaggery and nuts. Ideally, she is allowed one a day, but she gulps down three of them.”

Speaking about the film, Pankaj had earlier told IANS: “I liked the character very much. I am having a lot of fun while shooting for the film. Janhvi is a very sincere actress. She respects me a lot and I too respect her for the sincerity and commitment towards her work. Sharan is a very talented director and is well versed with his craft. It’s an opportunity to work under Dharma Productions.”

