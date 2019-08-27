Happy birthday Neha Dhupia: 5 things she made Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor confess to on her chat show

bollywood

Actor Neha Dhupia has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood, not just as an actor but also as a talk show host. The former Miss India is known for grilling famous guests on her shows and can happily take credit for making many of them reveal their well-preserved secrets. After wrapping up her radio show No Filter Neha, the actor invited popular Bollywood BFFs to her TV show, BFFs. Here are some of the most interesting revelations shared by celebrities on the show.

Katrina Kaif shows concern for Janhvi Kapoor’s shorts

Katrina landed into a controversy for commenting on Janhvi Kapoor’s gym look on the show. Neha asked the actor to name a celebrity who goes over-the-top with her workout look. To this Katrina replied, “Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that she wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes.”

Radhika Apte says she ‘believes in falling in love with many people’

Radhika opened up on monogamy and a lot more when asked about temptations on sets. She said, “Of course you get tempted. You don’t have to be an actor to be tempted.” She added, “I believe in falling in love with many people. I love too many people at the time also on various levels and in various ways. Like how I could love dancing and acting, why can’t I love you and you in different ways? So I don’t punish myself or tell myself ‘Oh my God, what happened’.”

Talking about monogamy, she said, “Monogamy or being with one person has to be a choice made every day. It can’t be a compulsion.” She is married to British musician Benedict Taylor.

Janhvi Kapoor used milk feeding bottle till the age of 12, claimed Khushi

Siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were a riot on the show. Making fun of her sister, Khushi claimed that Janhvi used a ‘dudu bottle’ till she was 12, which the Dhadak actor refused to accept. Khushi also revealed that Janhvi recites her lines in her sleep, to which the latter agreed. “I do this so much,” Janhvi confessed on the show.

Shahid Kapoor confirms dating Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor

Neha asked Shahid to name his exes who did not invite him for their wedding. To this, Shahid replied, “I know that Priyanka invited me.” The actor had attended her wedding reception in Mumbai with wife Mira Rajput last year. He added, “I honestly don’t remember about Kareena. I don’t remember, it’s a while back. I don’t think I was invited.”

Later, when Neha asked Shahid about a link-up rumour of him which was true, the actor reminded her, “I just said two exes who have invited me to their shaadis so obviously both those were true.”

Khushi Kapoor reveals tattoo that read ‘Khud Ki Raah Banao’

Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter revealed on the show that she has three tattoos on her body, one of which she finds embarrassing to talk about -- the one on her bum that says, ‘Khud ki raah banao’. Her other two tattoos are the birthdays of her family members in Roman numerals and the name of her best friend.

