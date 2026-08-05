Hall of Fame jockey Robby Albarado, one of the most successful riders in Churchill Downs history, has died at the age of 52. His death was confirmed Tuesday, August 4, with tributes pouring in from across the horse racing community. Robby Albarado dies at 52. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

What was Robby Albarado's cause of death? As per WDSU, Albarado underwent surgery last week for a blockage near his heart. He had been released from the hospital prior to his death.

According to reports, he underwent a procedure to place a stent to help with the blockage near his heart and had been discharged from the hospital at the time of his death, though no further details were known.

Trainer Ken McPeek, who employed Albarado as an exercise rider, confirmed the jockey's death on Tuesday afternoon. Albarado died in Saratoga Springs, New York.

“He was a very good friend and a top horsemen,” McPeek said, as per Horse Racing Nation. “This is rough”

Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson also released a statement mourning Albarado's passing. “Saying goodbye to someone who left us too soon is extremely difficult,” Anderson said. “The Churchill Downs family is saddened by this devastating loss and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and numerous friends.”

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Robby Albarado's career and achievements Albarado, who was born and raised in Louisiana, began riding at the age of 10 and was riding at bush tracks in his native Louisiana by age 12, as per WDSU. He turned professional and earned his first official win at Evangeline Downs in 1990. His official career ran from 1996 to 2021.

Albarado won 5,222 races and earned over $221 million during his career. As per Horse Racing Nation, he ranks 26th all-time in wins and 19th all-time in earnings.

At Churchill Downs, he ranks fourth all-time with 1,192 wins, behind Pat Day, Corey Lanerie, and Calvin Borel, as per WDSU.

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As per Wave 3, he also ranks second all-time at the track with 87 stakes wins and was a two-time leading rider there, in 2008 and 2016.

His best-known partnership was with two-time Horse of the Year Curlin, whom he rode to victory in the 2007 Preakness Stakes and 2007 Breeders' Cup Classic. He also rode Swiss Skydiver to victory in the 2020 Preakness Stakes, and was a key rider for Thorpedo Anna and Mystik Dan in recent years.

As per Wave 3, Albarado's career was not without controversy as he was named in two assault cases in 2011 and 2012.