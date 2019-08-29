Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput ready to move in new sea-facing duplex in Worli?

bollywood

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput recently celebrated the third birthday of their daughter Misha. The couple is always in news thanks to the updates on their personal lives, the latest being about their new home.

In early 2018, it was reported that Shahid has purchased a new apartment for his family. A report in Mumbai Mirror claims that the house is ready to move in. “Shahid had been looking to move into a space that would be a better fit for his family of four. And this over 8000 square-foot apartment is expected to be ready for possession by the year-end,” a sourced was quoted as saying.

Shahid Kapoor has bought a duplex flat in the building on the left. (threesixtydegree.com)

The complex located in Worli is also the area where a number of other celebrities live. Names include Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar already have homes in the complex.

As per an earlier report in DNA, Shahid had bought the duplex for Rs 56 crores. He paid as much as Rs 2.91 crore as stamp duty to the government for registration. The flat is on the high-rise’s 42nd and 43rd floors; the building’s name is Three Sixty West. The report says area of the floors is 427.98 square metre and 300.48 square metre, including a balcony of 40.88 square metre. The apartment was registered in the name of Shahid Pankaj Kapoor and Mira Shahid Kapoor on July 12, 2018. Shahid will also get six parking spots in the building.

Shahid, who currently stays in a sea-facing house in Juhu, decided on a new home with his growing family. The couple married in 2015 and welcomed a baby girl, Misha, in 2016. In September last year, they were blessed with their second child, a boy, who they named Zain.

Shahid’s last film, Kabir Singh, turned out to be a blockbuster, garnering more than Rs 300 crores in overall earnings. According to another Mumbai Mirror report, Shahid had hiked his fee to Rs 35 crore, post the success of the film.

