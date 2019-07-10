After Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor hikes fees to Rs 35 crore?

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has reportedly hiked his fees after the grand box office success of his latest outing, Kabir Singh. A Mumbai Mirror report claimed that Shahid has raised his fees to Rs 35 crore per film, becoming one of the highest paid actors in the industry. He was earlier reported to be charging Rs 30 crore a film.

As per various media reports, Salman Khan is said to charge Rs 60 crore per film while Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan get Rs 30-40 crore per film. Ranbir Kapoor is said to be charging Rs 30 crore.

Shahid was recently seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Kabir Singh - remake of Vanga’s Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh has crossed Rs 200 crore in 13 days and is heading towards a Rs 250 crore collection figure, likely to topple Uri The Surgical Strike as the highest grosser of 2019 soon. The film has already become Shahid’s biggest solo grosser and his highest solo opener. Trade analysts believe it will cross the lifetime business of Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan’s Simbaa. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#KabirSingh is a lottery... Continues to surprise with solid trending on [third] Mon... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Simmba today [Tue]... Inches closer to #Uri... Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 239.97 cr. India biz.”

While Shahid has been appreciated for his performance in the film, he has also been criticised for picking a character and a film that promotes toxic masculinity, misogyny and projects violent behaviour as an expression of love. However, Shahid, his brother Ishaan Khatter and mom Neelima Azeem, along with the film’s director Sandeep Vanga Reddy have defended the film and the lead character.

