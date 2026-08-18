Jordyn Tyson injury update: When will Saints rookie WR return? Coach Kellen Moore weighs in
Jordyn Tyson was carefully managed earlier in the offseason but had fully participated in training camp before his latest hamstring setback.
New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is set to miss the beginning of his first NFL season after suffering a hamstring injury.
How Jordyn Tyson got injured
The 22-year-old sustained the injury Thursday during the Saints’ joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans’ facility.
Tyson was hurt after making a catch and landing awkwardly. He slowly got back to his feet to test the leg before jogging toward the sideline with athletic trainers. He did not return to the session.
When will Tyson return?
Saints coach Kellen Moore said Friday that Tyson’s injury could potentially keep him out into the regular season. However, Moore did not provide a specific recovery timeline as the team continues to seek further medical evaluations.
New Orleans is scheduled to begin the season against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13.
If Tyson were to face a recovery period of around two months, his potential return could come around Week 6, when the Saints are scheduled to visit the New York Giants. New Orleans is then set to travel to Paris for a week following that game.
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While the injury is a significant setback, Tyson has not been ruled out for the entire 2026 season. Still, it represents a major blow for Moore and the Saints with the preseason approaching.
Rookie impresses before injury blow
The No. 8 overall pick was handled carefully by New Orleans during rookie minicamp, OTAs and veteran minicamp. Before the latest setback, however, Tyson had participated fully in every training camp practice except for one-on-one drills against defensive backs.
"Jordyn's had a great camp. He's played really good football. Inevitably, this is the unfortunate part of what preseason and training camp football is," Moore said.
"We've already had a few of these guys, that you just have something that comes up and ... we'll just work through it," he added.
Saints coach remains optimistic
The Saints traveled to California on Monday for upcoming joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams. Moore said Friday that he was still unsure whether Tyson would accompany the team on the trip.
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However, the coach still remains optimistic and mentioned, “Jordan's done a great job, and he'll continue to do a great job. He'll be fine. We'll get through this, and he'll be good to go.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More