Air India's Mumbai-based pilot dies during Delhi layover

An Air India pilot died in Delhi after he was found unconscious at a hotel where he was staying during a layover, the airline said on Saturday, adding that it is extending all support to the deceased's family. The crew member was found unconscious at a hotel where he was staying during a layover. (REUTERS)

The Mumbai-based pilot was on a layover at a hotel in Vasant Kunj area of Delhi when he was found unconscious last evening. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

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The pilot had earlier worked with Air India Express and moved to Air India a couple of months ago. He was scheduled to operate a flight early this morning.

Air India said it was “deeply saddened” by his passing and is in close touch with his family, extending all support to them at this time of grief.

Delhi Police said a PCR call was received at PS Vasant Kunj North on Friday regarding the ill health of a guest at a hotel in Vasant Kunj. Police reached the spot and found the person unconscious and unresponsive, according to a statement shared by news agency ANI.

The man was shifted to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, Delhi Police was quoted as saying.

The Crime Team was subsequently called to the spot. The deceased was working as a captain with an airline and had checked into the hotel on September 10, police said.

“On the evening of September 11, his brother contacted the hotel manager and informed him that his brother was not responding to his calls. The manager went to the room, which was locked from the inside, and opened it with the hotel master key, where the deceased was found unconscious and unresponsive. The post-mortem examination was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital on September 12,” Delhi Police said.

Police said the cause of death will be ascertained after the final opinion is received. Further inquiry is underway, and inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS are being conducted, they said.