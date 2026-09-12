10120 runs, 38 centuries, 67 average: India's forgotten domestic giant was banned for life alongside Azharuddin

There are domestic records that suggest a player was unlucky not to have enjoyed a longer international career. Then there are numbers so extreme that the international record beside them becomes almost difficult to understand, and more than 10,000 first-class runs, 38 centuries and a career average of 67.46 certainly belong in that category. In the Ranji Trophy, the numbers became even more extraordinary. He scored 7,319 runs at an average of 80.42, struck 31 hundreds and repeatedly delivered when the stakes were highest, including centuries in four of the six Ranji Trophy finals he played. The Indian domestic legend along with Sachin Tendulkar and Kiran More. (AFP)

Yet his Test career consisted of precisely one match. He scored 30 and 23 against a West Indies attack containing Courtney Walsh and Patrick Patterson, India won the Test comfortably, and despite everything that followed at domestic level, he was never picked again.

The man was Ajay Sharma, and even the strange mismatch between his domestic greatness and international career would eventually become only one part of his story. Through the 1990s, while Sachin Tendulkar and a new generation became the faces of Indian batting, Sharma kept producing mountains of runs away from the international spotlight.

The Ranji giant India barely saw Sharma's only Test came against West Indies in Chennai in January 1988, the match remembered principally for Narendra Hirwani's extraordinary 16-wicket debut. Sharma made 53 runs across the two innings, contributed to an Indian victory and then never received another opportunity in the format. He did have a longer run in ODIs, playing 31 matches between 1988 and 1993, but his returns there were considerably more modest. Sharma scored 424 ODI runs at 20.19, with three half-centuries, while also contributing with his slow left-arm bowling, so his limited-overs record never carried the same force as his domestic numbers.

What happened away from international cricket, however, was remarkable. Sharma became one of Delhi's great Ranji Trophy run-machines and continued producing seasons that made his absence from the Test side increasingly striking. In 1991-92, he amassed 933 runs and then produced 175 in the final against Tamil Nadu as Delhi won the title. Three seasons later, he scored 1,288 first-class runs at an average of 92, showing that his appetite for big scores had only grown after his India opportunities had dried up.

The most extraordinary phase came in 1996-97, long after his final appearance for India. Sharma piled up 1,033 Ranji Trophy runs in just eight matches at an average of 114.78, with five centuries and three fifties in one of the most dominant campaigns of his career. His first-class career eventually closed at 10,120 runs from 129 matches, with 38 hundreds and an average of 67.46. Among batters with a substantial number of first-class innings, only a tiny collection of historical giants finished with a better average.

For all that dominance, Sharma remained the owner of one of Indian cricket's strangest international records. He played one Test, batted twice, and never received a second chance despite spending years afterwards demolishing domestic attacks. The reason his name later disappeared from cricket's mainstream consciousness, though, was far darker than selection. By the end of 2000, his career and reputation had been consumed by the match-fixing scandal that shook Indian cricket.

The ban that changed everything Indian cricket was rocked in 2000 by the match-fixing scandal that followed the Hansie Cronje revelations. The subsequent CBI investigation examined links between players and bookmakers, and Sharma was among those whose names surfaced during the inquiry. The allegations were serious and centred on alleged associations with bookmakers and introductions involving other cricketers. Sharma disputed claims that he had received money for fixing matches, but the repercussions for his cricketing life were immediate and severe.

In December 2000, the BCCI imposed life bans on Sharma and former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin. For Sharma, then 36 and already nearing the end of his playing days, the punishment amounted to an almost complete separation from the game around which his life had been built.