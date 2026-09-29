Supreme Court orders Rajasthan Cricket Association not to declare result, but refuses to stay election

The Supreme Court directed the Rajasthan Cricket Association not to declare the poll result, but refused to put a stay on the ongoing election. The Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order while hearing the plea filed by a former women's cricketer. In her plea, she said that there was neither a single female voter nor was there any woman candidate in the election. A view of the Supreme Court of India (SCI) building, in New Delhi (ANI)

The petitioner sought a stay of the election scheduled for Tuesday. However, the top court has just ordered that the results not be made public.

"Having regard to the issues raised by the petitioner, especially of women's representation in the Rajasthan Cricket Association, we direct that the election, which is scheduled to take place today, will take place. However, the result be not declared," the bench said according to news agency PTI.