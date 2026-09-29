Supreme Court orders Rajasthan Cricket Association not to declare result, but refuses to stay election
The Supreme Court refuses to stay Rajasthan Cricket Association election.
The Supreme Court directed the Rajasthan Cricket Association not to declare the poll result, but refused to put a stay on the ongoing election. The Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order while hearing the plea filed by a former women's cricketer. In her plea, she said that there was neither a single female voter nor was there any woman candidate in the election.
The petitioner sought a stay of the election scheduled for Tuesday. However, the top court has just ordered that the results not be made public.
"Having regard to the issues raised by the petitioner, especially of women's representation in the Rajasthan Cricket Association, we direct that the election, which is scheduled to take place today, will take place. However, the result be not declared," the bench said according to news agency PTI.
Deep Dive
Earlier, the top court was informed that the Rajasthan Cricket Association election was scheduled for 11:30 AM on September 29, with results to be declared later in the day.
The Supreme Court also asked the Rajasthan High Court to decide the pending plea related to the non-holding of the election of the state cricket association.
What happened earlier?
Earlier in July this year, during a previous plea, the high court had appointed the additional chief secretary of the Rajasthan government's home department to act as administrator of the Rajasthan Cricket Association.
It also stated that all district cricket associations would be under the administrator's supervision until the regular committee is formed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More