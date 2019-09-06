Rishi Kapoor to be back in India this month, may begin shooting by September end: report

bollywood

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been in New York for past one year undergoing treatment for cancer, has confirmed he will be back in India and begin shooting for his next film by September end. A Mumbai Mirror report quoted the actor as saying, “The moment I get back, I will take 15 days off to connect with my roots, get over the jet lag and by the end of September, I will start shooting.” It also quoted a source and claimed that Rishi is likely to reach India on September 10.

When he posted a picture at an airport, with cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, thanking him for birthday wishes, fans speculated Rishi was on his way back home. However, elder brother Randhir denied the rumours and told the tabloid, “Rishi is still in New York. He’s coming next week.”

In one of his posts thanking well wishers on his birthday, Rishi had indicated that he will return to India soon. “Thank you #SunilGavaskar for wishing me on my birthday. You on your way to San Francisco me headed home to Mumbai,” he wrote.

Thank you #SunilGavaskar for wishing me on my birthday. You on your way to San Francisco me headed home to Mumbai pic.twitter.com/8tMjbziE9J — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 4, 2019

“Right now, everyone is waiting for Rishiji to return and get used to the time zone and his routine here. After that, whenever he decides to resume work, whether this month-end or early October, the makers will work out schedules accordingly,” the report quoted an industry source as saying.

In a recent interview, where he talked at length about his disease and how the family dealt with it, Rishi once again said that he may return to India early September. “The thing is, people think and we dramatise in films, that cancer is a dreaded disease. Yes, it is. But today, it is all treatable, if diagnosed at an early stage, it can be dealt with. Cancer is curable and also, you have to have family support. Filmon me humne background music daal, dool ke itna kharab kiya hai naam cancer ka (We have given a bad name to cancer with all the background music that we used in films)! Today it its treatable, people are dealing with all kinds of cancer …just have to be positive,” Rishi had said.

