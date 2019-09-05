Rishi Kapoor posts scathing review of restaurant after bad birthday dinner: ‘One kick up their a**’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:28 IST

Rishi Kapoor’s birthday celebration was ruined by bad dinner at a fancy New York restaurant. The actor, who turned 67 on Wednesday, took to Twitter to leave a scathing review for chef Daniel Boulud’s restaurant at the 65th Street.

“Birthday dinner with Neetu at “Daniel” Bouluds flagship restaurant at 65th between Park and Mad.. Disappointed. Highly over rated,over priced and arrogant. Not recommended at all. One kick up their a** and this is a foodie saying so,” he wrote in his tweet.

Rishi and Neetu have been in New York since September last year for his cancer treatment. The couple is expected to return home soon, as Neetu shared in her latest Instagram post. “On his birthday I thank everyone Family Friends Well wishers for all the love and prayers. Can’t believe it’s almost a year and we will soon be heading HOME,” she had written in her post.

Several Bollywood celebs wished Rishi on his birthday. Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished him in the most adorable way by sharing a collage including pictures from the actor’s childhood till adulthood. “From my heart to you Papa, to the most special person! I love you,” she shared on Instagram.

Actor Riteish who paid a visit to the veteran in NYC wished him on Twitter. “Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor. Sir, wishing you a fantastic year ahead -filled with love & happiness. May god bless you with the best of health. See you in India Sooonnnnn!!!!” he tweeted.

His Prem Granth co-star Madhuri Dixit wrote, “Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor. Wishing you a year of good health and happiness!”

Meanwhile, actor Anil Kapoor who played Rishi’s childhood buddy in 1993 film Gurudev, posted a long message for him. “Happy Birthday, James Rishi Kapoor! You’ve always been like family to me, an elder brother and an actor I admire,” he wrote on Twitter.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 10:13 IST