John Abraham postpones his Paagalpanti for Sidharth Malhotra’s Marjaavaan

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:08 IST

Actor John Abraham has shifted the release of his upcoming film with Anees Bazme, Paagalpanti, to ensure that Sidharth Malhotra’s Marjaavaan gets a solo release. Marjaavaan was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on November 22 while Paagalpanti was set to come out on November 8.

Talking about his decision, John Abraham said in a press statement, “Marjaavaan will benefit from a solo window and Bhushan agreed with me. Milap is a grounded boy and wonderful writer while Nikkhil is a good, solid man for whom friendship is non-negotiable. I have worked with directors who have moved on, but Nikkhil understands loyalty and will work with you irrespective of how a film fares. It’s important for all of us that Marjaavaan sets the box office on fire.”

Marjaavaan also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria along with Rakul Preet Singh and has now been shifted back to hit the theatres on November 8. Paagalpanti will now release on November 22 when it will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala.

Full of gratitude for John, Milap said, “John isn’t just my hero, he is my friend, my inspiration and the one person who believed in me when no one did. So even though he isn’t part of Marjaavaan I know he wants the best for me. Hence I went across nervously to show him the trailer for his opinion. And I was so delighted that he loved it tremendously! He found it very powerful, massy and commercial! So much so that when I casually told him I wish Marjaavaan could have a solo release he instantly offered to shift the release of Pagalpanti and allow us to come solo on November 8. Only a true friend would do such a magnanimous and amazing gesture! I’m also grateful to Bhushan Kumar sir and Kumar Mangat sir who supported John’s gesture and graciously moved Pagalpanti to allow Marjaavaan to come on 8th November. This is the perfect example of a friendship that will last a lifetime.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “John has become a family to both T-Series and Emmay. Marjaavaan is a complete commercial action drama that deserves a good weekend. We are grateful John agreed on swapping Marjaavaan and Pagalpanti release dates. Both being our home productions, our trade partners ensure a good release for both the films. John with his entire gang will bring laughter to the audiences just 2 weeks later.”

Producer Nikkhil Advani added, “Extremely grateful to John, Kumarji and the whole team of Pagalpanti for being so accommodating and allowing us the opportunity to give Marjaavaan the springboard that it deserves. Milap and his team have done a super job bringing this emotional love story to life and I’m sure that with this added advantage of clean release date the audiences will be in for the treat that is expected from the Riteish-Sidharth clash and Milap’s staple dialoguebaazi combined with masala maar dhaad.”

Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).

