John Abraham injures himself on Pagalpanti sets, filming delayed for 20 days

Actor John Abraham has injured himself on the sets of his upcoming film, Pagalpanti, the producer has confirmed. “It was a simple shot, but mistiming caused the injury,” producer Kumar Mangat said, according to Mumbai Mirror.

The report notes that John was shooting in Mumbai, after having completed filming schedules in London and Leeds. The actor’s injury - sustained in his arm - will likely put him on the sidelines for a few weeks. “John has been advised rest for the next 20 days to avoid aggravating the injury. His co-stars Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Ileana D’Cruz were also a part of the scene,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Mumbai: Actor John Abraham at the screening of his upcoming film Romeo Akbar Walter in Mumbai. ( IANS )

“This is the last schedule in Mumbai which we will have to reschedule now. After a week, we will decide when to resume depending on how quickly he recovers. We will wrap up the film by June end,” Kumar continued.

Pagalpanti is directed by Anees Bazmee, known for films such as Singh is Kinng, Welcome, Thank You, No Entry, and most recently, Mubarakaan. John plays a common man named Raj, and Ileana plays his love interest. Mumbai Mirror reports that a sequel is already in motion, ahead of the film’s November release.

Pagalpanti will be a departure from John’s recent output, which has mostly revolved around nationalistic dramas such as Satyameva Jayate, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Romeo Akbar Walter.

First Published: May 24, 2019 14:59 IST