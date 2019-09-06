Ayushmann Khurrana would call his girlfriend as a woman, jokes ‘I’ve been preparing for Dream Girl for years’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen in Dream Girl soon, has dubbed in a woman’s voice for his character, Pooja, in the film. Speaking about the practice that went into it, Ayushmann has revealed that he used to make prank calls as a woman when he was a radio jockey.

Ayushmann told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Since I was 80% there, I thought of giving it a try, then, if things didn’t work out, we could try getting an actress or a good voice-over artist on board too. I personally love Priyanka Chopra’s voice.”

“Of course, I had to give 30-40 takes, focussing on every single line. It was hard work, but we finally got it right,” Ayushmann said, adding that at the age of 15, he called his first girlfriend, and would pretend to be a female friend if one of her parents picked up. “I think I’d been preparing for this film for years,” he added.

Ayushmann also elaborated on cross-dressing and said, “Even Kamal Haasan sir in Chachi 420 looked and sounded like a lady with both Om Puri saab and Amrish Puri saab’s characters in love with his Lakhsmi Godbole. They both inspired me but Dream Girl revolves around the boy who works in a call centre, so I had to wear a saree or a lehenga in only around five scenes.”

The actor recently had a picturesque vacation in Altausse and will soon begin work on his next, Shubh Mangal Zayada Saavdhan. “Now, there is no other vacation happening soon as I will start shooting for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan from mid-September in Varanasi. It’s a start-to-finish schedule,” he told the tabloid.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl features Nushrat Bharucha ,Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Rajesh Sharma and is set to hit theatres on September 13.

Talking about the film, Ayushmann had recently told IANS, “Dream Girl is a unique film because I have recited some of my dialogues in a girl’s voice. It was a fun experience. I feel this will be one of the most commercial films of my career. It is really different from my last film Article 15. Dream Girl is a masala film and it’s my first film where I will tell the audience to leave their brains at home while watching it, because they are going to get entertained a lot.”

