Deepika Padukone dances on the ramp at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla show as Bachchans, Ambanis watch from front row

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:29 IST

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at a fashion show held by designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in Mumbai on Thursday. It was in celebration of the completion of their 33 years in the industry. Also present on the occasion were Amitabh Bachchan’s family including wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta and son, Abhishek. Shloka Ambani represented the Ambani family at the show. Also seen were Radhika Merchant and Isheta Salgaocar at an event.

Deepika Padukone at the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla fashion show in Mumbai.

Deepika looked no less than a goddess in a richly embellished gold-embroidered lehenga. The actor was in the mood for some fun too and broke into a jig as the song Disco Deewane from Karan Johar’s Student of the Year played in the background. Also dancing were the designer duo and others onstage.

Also seen at the show was actor Nora Fatehi. Abu and Sandeep had earlier shared intimate pictures from Shweta and Abhishek’s weddings, which they executed in all its finer details. Shweta’s was also their first-ever mega event and they profusely thanked Jaya for the trust she showed in them.

Speaking about it, they wrote on social media, “1997: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designed their first ever wedding and created a new standard for celebration. For the wedding itself they broke with tradition and made white the epitome of bridal elegance! The duo dressed Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a delicate, white Chikan ensemble. Crafted in real silver and antique gota borders with Zardozi embroidery at the hem, the dress exquisitely complemented the bride’s fragile beauty. Seen with her is Jaya Bachchan wearing an entirely embroidered saree featuring Chikan jaali work in the Tagar flower motif. On her big day, Shweta mesmerized in a veil made of real flowers to complement her mother’s saree. This photograph was clicked four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Navya Naveli.”

Deepika recently returned from London after the shoot of her husband Ranveer Singh’s and her film upcoming film, ‘83. While Ranveer will be seen in the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen in a supporting role playing Kapil’s wife, Romi Dev. The film tells the story of the stunning win of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 cricket world cup, beating the tournament favourites, West Indies. The team of 83 was on a start to finish schedule in London and have completed the shoot.

Ladies from the Mukesh Ambani household. ( Varinder Chawla )

Twinkle Khanna at the show. ( Varinder Chawla )

Abhishek Bachchan and R madhavan interact. ( Varinder Chawla )

Deepika also has a film with director Meghna Gulzar called Chhapaak, which she has also produced. The film is inspired by the story of real-life acid attack survivor from Delhi, Laxmi Aggarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey in it as the male lead.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 09:26 IST