Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor return to work amid Mumbai rains, Aamir Khan visits Ganpati pandal. See pics

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:36 IST

Several Bollywood celebrities went about their busy schedules ahead of the weekend on Thursday. Actor Kareena Kapoor was spotted on a work assignment at Mehboob Studio. She was in a pink shirt and blue denims. Deepika Padukone, who has just returned from the UK with husband Ranveer Singh, was also spotted at the studio. She looked stunning in a pink pantsuit with her hair left loose.

Meanwhile, actor Aamir Khan and former scriptwriter Salim Khan visited Ashish Shelar’s Ganpati pandal. Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha, who are busy with the promotions of their film Dream Girl, also joined veteran actor Jeetendra for a Ganpati event at Killick Nixon Studio.

Actor Kangana Ranaut showed her support for the Cauvery Basin project and donated Rs 42 lakh to plant 1 lakh saplings. The Manikarnika actor looked stunning in a floral blue sari at the event.

Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor hit the gym after their return to Mumbai. While Malaika recently returned from her Austria vacation with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi was seen at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor, as they returned from Singapore, where they’d attended the unveiling of Sridevi’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum.

A host of celebrities attended the screening of Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore on Wednesday. Everyone from lead actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor to Varun Sharma attended the screening of the film and were joined by their industry friends. Among those who came to watch the comedy drama were Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mini Mathur, Saqib Saleem, Vicky Kaushal, Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Among others spotted in the city were Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor and Shamita Shetty, as stepped out for an outing.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 19:34 IST