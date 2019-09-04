Kareena Kapoor spotted at Aamir Khan’s residence, Laal Singh Chaddha to go on floors soon?

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at Aamir Khan’s residence on Tuesday. Pictures of Aamir’s wife Kiran and director Advait Chandan walking her to the car were out, leading to speculation that work on the film Laal Singh Chaddha is due to commence soon.

In some of the pictures, Kareena can be seen sharing a parting hug with Kiran before getting into a car. According to a report in Mid Day, while details about the shooting have been kept under wraps, the film’s shooting is likely to begin soon. In one of the pictures, Aamir can be seen in what appears to be the look of the character. He sports a thick beard with upturned moustache.

On his birthday in March this year, the actor had made an announcement about his next film. An official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, the film was called Laal Singh Chaddha. “My next film is finalised, it is called Lal Singh Chaddha. It is being made by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together. It will be directed by Advait Chandan. It is an adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. We have bought the rights from Paramount... I am playing the lead role of Lal Singh,” Aamir had told reporters.

Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in the lead role, told the story of a man called Forrest Gump, a man from Alabama, who witnesses and unwittingly influences several historical events in 20th century USA.

Kareena, meanwhile, has her hands full. She has finished shooting for Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium for which she was based in London for more than two months. Prior to that, she had completed shooting for Good News, a comedy which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She is currently judging the dance reality show, Dance India Dance.

