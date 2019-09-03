Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh return from UK, walk hand in hand at the airport. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:42 IST

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally returned to India after wrapping up the UK schedule of their upcoming film, ‘83. The couple was spotted in high spirits at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

While Ranveer was seen in black and white casuals paired with a green overcoat, Deepika was in an all black look with her hair tied in a high knot. Both were seen wearing dark peppy shades and walking hand in hand as they continued to smile and blush in front of the paparazzi.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone return from the UK. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walk hand in hand at the Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer had recently announced the schedule wrap on Instagram with a video of him raising a toast. He wrote in caption, “& that’s a schedule wrap, folks ! CHEERS @83thefilm.

The two had been stationed in the UK since quite a long time. Deepika had made a few visits to India in between and was spotted once with father Prakash Padukone and again with her in-laws Jagjit and Anju Bhavnani.

Ranveer plays veteran cricketer Kapil Dev in ‘83 whereas Deepika will be seen as his wife Romi Dev in the film. The actors have already worked together in three films -- four if you count Finding Fanny which had Ranveer in a cameo, all directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While both of them died in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and Bajirao Mastani (2015), only Deepika’s character died in Padmaavat (2018). Ranveer had joked that in ’83, none of them will die.

Ranveer had last shared a picture of wife Deepika from his birthday celebrations in July. Sharing a picture of Deepika laughing for the camera, he wrote, “High on Cake! @deepikapadukone #happybirthdaytome.”

Also read: Inside Sunny Leone’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with kids, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh welcome Bappa too

Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘83 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu and Ammy Virk. The film is set to hit theatres on April 10 next year. Before ‘83, Deepika will be seen as an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which releases on January 10, 2020. It is her debut production and also stars Vikrant Massey.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 16:40 IST