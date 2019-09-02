Arsenal fan Ranveer Singh raps and dances as he attends Premier League clash. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:03 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh, who has been stationed in London for almost two months for the shoot of his upcoming film ’83, was seen at a football match at the North London derby on Sunday. The actor was his colourful best — rapping and dancing into the hearts of his fans as well as football fans.

Sharing pictures posing in the impressive football stadium and wrote: “Pitchside at the magnificent #EmiratesStadium ♥ @premierleague @arsenal.” Ranveer is known to be a big Arsenal fan. Ranveer was there to see a local football match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The football club Arsenal shared a video clip of their celebrity fan and wrote on Twitter: “@RanveerOfficial is in the house.” Sporting a stripped blue and red three-piece suit, there was no stopping Ranveer.

Also read: Saaho box office collection day 3: Prabhas starrer records highest Sunday of 2019, beats Kabir Singh, Bharat, Mission Mangal

On Saturday, Ranveer posted a short clip, with a champagne glass in hand, to declare that it was a shooting wrap for Kabir Khan’s ’83. Sharing the ideo, he had written: “& that’s a schedule wrap, folks ! CHEERS @83thefilm,” to which Mini Mathur, wife of director of the film Kabir Khan, had replied, saying “Congratulations!!!! That’s been just about a 563 year-long schedule so ...about time”.

The film will also see his real wife Deepika Padukone, playing Romi Dev in the film. He plays former cricketer Kapil Dev, in the film that chronicles India’s unexpected victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, where they beat the more fancied West Indies.

Ranveer Singh at different moments before and during the match.

The film will see a host of other stars playing various other cricketers of that era. Names include Harrdy Sandhu (Madan Lal), Saqib Saleem (Mohinder Amarnath), Tahir Raj Bhasin (Sunil Gavaskar), Ammy Virk (Balwinder Sandhu), Tamil actor Jiiva (Krishnamachari Srikkanth) and Sahil Khattar (Syed Kirmani) among others. Actor Pankaj Tripathi too stars in the film.

On his birthday in July this year, the makers of the film had shared the first look of Ranveer as Kapil Dev. The look was very close to the original and had fans and colleagues congratulating the team on the good work done.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 12:42 IST